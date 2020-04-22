mountain pass between Lalaja and Brasso Seco

Lonely trek: Cresting the mountain pass between Lalaja and Brasso Seco Paria. 

 Photos courtesy HEATHER-DAWN HERRERA

At this time, our forest trails have returned to the foragings of resident wildlife as a result of the absence of people venturing through. It’s business as usual in the kingdoms of nature.

Along an old forest trail—or benching, as we call it—that connects Lalaja in the heights of the Guanapo valley via a crest pass down to the Brasso Seco Paria village along the northern face of the Northern Range, subtle changes have been occurring.

Back in the ’90s when Lalaja children used the pass to trek over and down to their school in the village each day, mists hovered amid flourishing ferns, bromeliads, trailing mosses and a variety of tall trees typical of these heights of over 2,000 feet. It was a normally great start and end to the school day.

Later the trail also proved to be convenient to fitness groups as well as naturalists because of the easy accessibility, as it also represents the introduction to hikes to Cerro del Aripo to the east and Morne Bleu to the west.

Today much of the vegetation has succumbed to the high winds of previous months, which can be seen in large trunks of trees lying across the trail, forcing detours to be made by travellers.

One feature of these heights that is painfully missing is the variety of curtains of glittering trailing mosses that festooned each tree. As the canopy is now open, especially at the junction of the pass and the crest, the remaining vegetation is left exposed to the heat of the sun. At intervals, the mists still travel across these heights, sometimes remaining stationary as sunlight tries to pierce its shroud, but gone are the hanging recipients of its life supporting moisture.

We gradually made our descent toward Brasso Seco Paria. We noted the most damage seemed to have occurred at the higher levels we had just left. The trail was now lined with corbeaux bones, their joyous red revelling in their dominance of the muted misty greenery.

Still further down, the birds seemed to claim these lower levels of the mountain. A caille sounded its loud plaintive call as it too descended the slope not too far away from our trail.

However, as always, this shy bird apparently sensed our presence and returned up the mountain, its cries fading gradually as it put distance between us.

A ’gouti bird also scampered away on our approach. Another species posed on a branch for a photo, then resumed the business of foraging for food behind the curtain of leaves.

A high woods dog, or tayra, came slinking down the trunk of a tree, but when it became aware of our presence under the tree, took to the nearest branch of another tree and disappeared up the hill.

We could now hear the village below us, an indicator that we were nearing the climax of our trek. The trail had remained clear so far, and we soon learned why.

Though hikers were absent from the scene, gardeners were still working their lands at these lower altitudes. Everyday use had kept the trail from becoming overgrown. In fact, the original serpentine trail in this lower area had been abandoned, in favour of a series of steep “shortcuts” that eliminated a lot of distance.

At the end of the trail in the village, we looked back at the lofty heights we had traversed earlier. Mists were blanketing the crest now and the memorable parade of God’s creations we could hear and see no more.

