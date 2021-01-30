Calypso icon Baron says he is not prepared to part ways with his title as “the sweet soca man”.
In 1990 Baron (Timothy Watkins), declared himself soca’s sweetest voice with the release of the track “Sweet Soca Man”. The song acurately mirrored what everyone thought of Baron at the time as one of the genre’s most lauded crooners.
Today Baron’s legendary honey-dipped voice is still rated among the best in calypso and soca music. For this reason the calypso veteran, who celebrates 50 years in music this year, says there is no reason to pass on the title.
“Well yuh right; I still holding on to it (the title) right now. People always asking me why I doh give dem my voice. But to say who would I give that title to? Who I could put boy? Yuh know what I eh ready to give that up yet. Ah going to keep it,” Baron joked when he spoke to the Kitcharee on Thursday.
Baron, 73, is rightfully considered a legend of the genre. His music transcends generations. And his voice is undoubtedly eternal. Long after most of us walk this earth a Baron track will play in a soca party. And as long as there is a Trinidad and Tobago his music will be curated and revered.
“I start in 1971 and from then to now I eh change nothing really. My approach is de same. Anybody could come to me with a song and once it have the style and I like it I good to go. Dais me,” he said.
Baron says he hasn’t really considered his legacy and how he will be perceived in years to come. He admits, however, to being acutely aware and appreciative of the love he receives from fans while he is alive and well.
“I is a cool fella. Everybody does like Baron. I doh get in problems with nobody. They have to literally do me something for me to get vex. Dais how I want people remember me,” Baron said.
Baron said he is sadden by the passing of calypso legend Singing Sandra (Sandra Des Vignes-Millington). Sandra passed away after a long ailment during the early hours of Thursday morning. Baron said he and the “Voices from the Ghetto” singer worked together a number of times and developed a strong bond through the years.
“She used to tell everybody I is she brother. Sandra was really a cool, loving one. I do work with Sandra many times and we even travel together. She will be missed,” Baron said.
Tying the knot
On Christmas Day in 2019 Baron wed his manager and long time girlfriend Sherma Orr. Since then the “Somebody” singer says he has been enjoying married life.
“It nice man. It real nice,” Baron began saying about marital bliss.
When it was pointed out to him that fans questioned why he chose to get married in his 70s Baron laughed heartily before adding: “They don’t know how long that been going on yuh see. But yes this was long overdue”.
Baron was awarded a Hummingbird Medal Gold in 2016. He has also won calypso titles along the way in his long career. But he insists that his greatest joy is seeing the next generations of musicians and performers appreciate and learn from his contribution.
In 2019 soca act Swappi (Marvin Davis) paid the veteran performer the ultimate tribute by covering his 80s hit “Feeling It”. Swappi’s reworked version was a Carnival fete hit. And Baron even made a cameo in the music video for the single where he showed Swappi how to do his signature hand-in-back-pocket-wine.
“I real proud man. I proud fuh so. Swappi and dem guys understand it and I appreciate that. Whenever he have something and he want meh I would just say let we do the song and go from there,” Baron said of his links with the new generation.
Asked about his future plans Baron set aside any thoughts of retirement. In fact he said he is still looking for a writer to come to him with his next hit.
“I just looking forward to life. To laugh and live. Once I alive singing right through. And I singing anything once I like it. I take anything and put it into something.
“I was never good at writing. That brain I never had, but my talent is singing and it is there to see. So let them write de song and I will sing it and when they hear how I sing it they will say but this man change up all the melodies and do it differently. If you listen to all the demo tapes I have you will see it doh sound nothing like when I finish with it. But when ah finish with it they love it even more,” Baron concluded with a laugh.