Forged in steel

BP Renegades deployed an innovative Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste) medley to devastating effect, flattening the competition at Showdown... A Tribute to the Bomb Competition, held on Sunday at Sound Forge, Christopher Samuel Drive, Port of Spain.
Led by championship-winning arranger Duvone Stewart, the Charlotte Street players were deliberately restrained with their stickwork when they opened their assault with a precise rendition of Pal Joey Lewis’ “Pint A Wine”.
At Stewart’s behest, the East Port of Spain boys put more fervour to their play, completing their tactical musical masterclass with a get-up-and-dance Stalin medley. Renegades’ Stalin tribute included the Black Man’s 1988 calypso standard, “We Can Make It If We Try”, as well as his National Calypso Monarch title winners, “Play One” (1979), “Bun Dem” (1987) and “Feeling to Party” (1991).
Pan music was the real winner of the impromptu bomb competition as the other bands—Desperadoes, Phase II Pan Groove and Trinidad All Stars—were not shy in returning friendly fire. With no Panorama possible due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, pan fans have spent the last year starved of quality steel.
Earlier, Phase II Pan Groove brought immediate relief to their musical yens with an apt opening of Nailah Blackman’s “More Sokah”. The Woodbrook pannists followed arranger Len “Boogsie” Sharpe’s expert lead into Mike and the Mechanics’ soft rock hit “Living Years”.
With the growing socially distanced audience at the ready, Phase II detonated a powerful calypso medley of their own that included SuperBlue’s (Austin Lyons) “Ethel” and “Soca Baptist”, Lord Kitchener’s (Aldwyn Roberts) “My Pussin” and Mighty Sparrow’s (Slinger Francisco) “The Lizzard”, “Jane”, “Melda”, “Doh Back Back” and “Drunk and Disorderly”.
Trinidad All Stars meanwhile were more surgical with their strike, opting for a sugar-sweet Baron (Timothy Watkins) medley. Arranged by Deryck Nurse, the performance included Baron’s pop covers of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Make It Through The Night”, The Beatles’ “Let It Be”, Abba’s “Dancing Queen” and Bobby Darin’s “I’ll Be There”.
Moments earlier, the Duke Street band opened with an excerpt from Barbara Streisand’s “People” before executing a silky-smooth transition into Neville Jules’ arrangement of Elvis Presley’s “Green Green Grass of Home”. They closed their set with an emphatic rendition of Explainer’s “Lorraine”, arranged by Obadele Allick.
Former national calypso monarch (2011) Karene Asche meanwhile provided a momentary respite from the incessant pan bombing. Asche punctuated shrilling steel with a gut-wrenching rendition of the late Singing Sandra’s (Sandra Des Vignes-Millington) iconic calypso, “Voices from the Ghetto”.
Desperadoes, who hail from Asche’s Laventille hometown, followed her final note with a quirky and unexpected rendition of Irishman Richard Harris’ “Mac Arthur’s Park”. Despers’ stickwork was immaculate and their sound beautiful.
The Victoria Avenue-based band took the appreciative audience further down a classical lane with jazzed-up interpretations of Sammy Fain’s “Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing” and Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes’ “Don’t Leave Me This Way”.
Fittingly, they upped the tempo with a take-a-last-jump performance of their 1983 National Panorama title-clincher “Rebecca” by SuperBlue that closed the curtain on an invigorating night of pan.