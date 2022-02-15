Four-legged fiasco

MARY Soodeen may be many miles away from her family’s farm back in Ireland where her love for animals was nurtured. But at her home in Tobago are reminders of her passion for animal welfare.
Among her four-legged friends are dogs who were saved from abandonment and poisoning; “Pepper” was picked up at an animal shelter, “Brindle” was saved from poisoning and “Teddy” was rescued from the rainforest and can’t seem to stop wagging his tail, in appreciation for being given a home.
They are the lucky ones.
Tobago is wrestling with an overpopulation of stray dogs and cats, and the mistreatment of animals, which has tarnished the island’s image as an idyllic tropical retreat, said Soodeen. She added that many tourists who come to Tobago, which is marketed as an ecotourism destination, are appalled at the sight of dead or abandoned dogs when they visit the rainforest and beaches.
“Tourists have complained in many ways about not wanting to return to Tobago because of the stray dogs and cats and the cruelty meted out to them, including poisoning,” she said.
The mistreatment of animals is not just a matter for activists; because it has had a negative impact on tourists—some of whom have vowed never to return to the island—it should be addressed head-on by the authorities, said Soodeen, who is the former chairman at the TTSPCA.
In recent years, Tobago has seen a surge in stray dogs and cats. Some have chosen to deal with the overpopulation by poisoning animals or dumping them at places like the Tobago Main Ridge Forest Reserve, Rockly Bay, Charlotteville and other beaches that are frequented by tourists.
“Animal welfare is an important part of tourism, as most tourists are animal lovers yet animals in Tobago continue to suffer and are seen suffering by foreign visitors—some, or many, of whom adopt in order to give the dogs and (fewer) cats a better quality of life abroad,” said animal welfare activist Elspeth Duncan, whose NGO, Venus Doggess of Love, has rescued and treated hundreds of stray animals since it was founded in 2014.
“Many tourists who come to Tobago are birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts. Imagine what they must think when they go to the rainforest and beaches and find dogs that have been dumped.”
The dumping or poisoning of animals is not a new phenomenon. For years, tourists have been complaining about the sight of mangy and sick stray animals.
Soodeen has in her possession copies of several letters that were sent by tourists to the former chief secretary at the Tobago House of Assembly Orville London, lamenting the abundance of stray animals on the island. London’s response was that something would be done.
There were positive developments in 2008 when the TTSPCA had its first Spaying Prevents Overpopulation in Trinidad and Tobago (SPOTT) programme, which was introduced to provide low-cost spaying and neutering services for pet owners. The Humane Society International was one of its main sponsors.
It was predicted that in a matter of five years, the problem of the overpopulation of stray animals could be solved. At the height of the SPOTT programme, 137 spaying and neutering surgeries were done. Despite its promising start, the pandemic, a lack of finances and other mitigating circumstances brought the programme to a halt in 2019. Since then, there has been an explosion of animals. Getting the programme back up and running in Tobago is crucial, says Erica Vaughan, who has rescued stray animals.
“If the animals were spayed and neutered, we would not have the problem we’re seeing right now,” says Vaughan.
Dogs can have two litters a year; cats, up to three litters. Soodeen noted that in as little as six years, one female dog and her offspring can produce as many as 67,000 other dogs. Therefore, spaying can save thousands of animals from the streets.
Because Tobago relies so heavily upon international tourism, Soodeen, Vaughan and Duncan are calling on the relevant authorities to subsidise spaying programmes and allocate funds to animal-related NGOs on the island that deal with the burden of an overpopulation of dogs and cats.
If one were to doubt whether there is a link between animal welfare and tourism, it is worth considering a report done by Humane Society International on the impact of stray cats and dogs on the community, economy and tourism in the Caribbean.
It stated in part: “The presence of stray and roaming dogs at roadsides and on beaches projects the image of an uncaring society. While in the lesser developed islands this may be passed off as resulting from economic hardship, in those territories that have invested heavily in infrastructural development in order to support the tourist industry the contrast is stark and the impact greater.”
In 2018, 285 participants both on site and online were surveyed by environmental stakeholders in Tobago to evaluate local and foreign tourist perception on animal welfare on the island. The majority of people indicated they would not visit a place where they see sick animals and the mistreatment of animals.
The survey revealed that tourists are impacted and affected by the sight of sick and mistreated animals; unsustainable hunting hinders a positive wildlife experience; and overhunting and the mistreatment of animals contradict Tobago’s tourism brand image.
“I can enjoy the beauty of Tobago much more if I don’t have to feel bad about sick animals with open wounds and others covered in parasites wherever I go,” was one comment in the report.
Besides allocating funds to NGOs with the aim of curbing the overpopulation of stray animals, Duncan, Soodeen and Vaughan agree that education is paramount. Social media has made a huge difference in raising awareness around animal welfare, but the women agree much more must be done to protect animals.
Duncan said there are too many cases of poisonings, choppings and other forms of animal cruelty that take place without even a reprimand.
“Animal welfare education needs to be a feature in schools and also in the daily media to sensitise the local population to the importance of animals being treated well—not only because of tourism, but because animals are sentient beings who deserve to live better lives than they currently do on the island,”she said.
Vaughan is calling on people to be more compassionate toward animals.
“People would be pleasantly surprised to know how much affection and loyalty a well treated and loved animal can give them,”she said.