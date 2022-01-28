Four ways with minced beef

There are many reasons why minced beef is one of those ingredients we always reach for in the grocery. It’s easy to cook with, economical and very versatile.
From meatballs to meat sauce, burgers, meatloaf, shepherd’s pie and lasagne, the options are endless.
Here are just a few of our favourite recipes for you to try. Visit www.trinicookstt.com for more recipes.
Homemade Meat & Potatoes Pizza
ingredients
DOUGH:
2 1/2 cups flour
1 small pack active dry yeast
1 teaspoon white sugar
1 cup warm water
2 Tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
1–2 Tablespoons cornmeal
SAUCE:
1 1/2 cups tomato sauce
1 teaspoon dried oregano
Pinch salt
Pinch sugar
Few dashes Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon pepper sauce or red pepper flakes (optional)
TOPPINGS:
1 cup cooked minced meat
5-6 potatoes, parboiled and thinly sliced
1 red or green sweet pepper, diced
2 cups grated mozarella cheese
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
Olive oil
1 teaspoon dried oregano
Directions
for the Sauce:
1. Mix all sauce ingredients together in a small pot over medium heat. Taste and adjust seasonings if necessary.
for the Dough:
2. Mix the yeast together with the warm water and sugar. Let stand for five to ten minutes until foamy.
3. In another bowl, mix together the flour and salt. Add the yeast mixture and the oil, and stir well until the dough comes together. Turn onto a floured surface and knead until smooth.
4. Place dough in a greased bowl and let rest for half-hour. The dough should be enough for two pizzas.
5. Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly grease a round pizza pan. Sprinkle with a little cornmeal.
6. Punch dough down and divide in half. Roll out half of the dough on a floured surface and place on the prepared pan. Spread the sauce evenly over the dough. Top with a mix of the grated cheeses. Sprinkle the minced meat and peppers over the cheese.
7. Drizzle a little olive oil over the potato slices and sprinkle with the oregano. Place the potato slices decoratively in an even layer over the meat and peppers. Sprinkle a little extra cheese over the potatoes.
8. Bake in a preheated oven for approximately 20-25 minutes or until pizza is golden brown and cheese is bubbling. Slice and serve.
Pigeon Peas & Minced Meat
ingredients
1 pound minced meat (ground beef)
Fresh green seasoning (chives, thyme, chadon beni), chopped
1 small onion, diced
2 cloves garlic
1/4 cup ketchup
Few dashes Worcestershire sauce
1 Tablespoon soy sauce
Few dashes pepper sauce (optional)
2 cups cooked pigeon peas
Method:
1. Season minced meat with green seasoning, onion and garlic, and set aside for at least half-hour.
2. Cooked minced meat in a little hot oil or butter.
3. Add ketchup, Worcestershire sauce and soy sauce.
4. Add cooked pigeon peas, stir and simmer for 15 minutes.
5. Taste and adjust seasonings if necessary.
Trinicooks Tip: This dish can be served with rice, cassava or any ground provision.
Curried Meat Sauce With Pasta
From Cup of Joe Caribbean
ingredients
1 pound minced meat
2 Tablespoons fresh green seasoning
Salt and black pepper
Few dashes pepper sauce
1 teaspoon geera
2-3 garlic cloves, minced
CURRY MIX:
1 Tablespoons curry powder
1 Tablespoons amchar massala
1 teaspoon geera powder/cumin
1 teaspoon turmeric powder
Water
1 large onion, diced
1 large sweet pepper, seeded and diced
1 can diced tomatoes
1 small can tomato sauce
1 pack penne pasta or other short-shaped pasta
Vegetable oil
Directions
1. Season the minced meat with the green seasoning, garlic, geera, a little salt, black pepper and pepper sauce. Let marinate for at least half-hour.
2. Cook pasta in boiling, salted water just until tender; drain and set aside.
3. Mix the ingredients together for the curry paste with a little water, just enough to form a thin paste.
4. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat.
5. Add the onion and cook for a minute. Add the curry mixture and stir vigorously in the pan until the water has evaporated, about one to two minutes.
6. Add the minced meat and stir into the curry mixture. Let cook for a few minutes.
7. Add the sweet peppers and tomatoes to the meat, mixing well. Add just a little water, cover and let cook for five to ten minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings if necessary.
8. When the meat sauce is finished, add the pasta into the meat sauce and gently mix, making sure the pasta is well coated with the sauce. Cover and let heat through. Serve hot.
Surprise Eggs
ingredients
4 hard-boiled eggs
8 cooked green figs
Pinch of salt and pepper
1/2 cup cooked mincemeat
1 1/2 cups breadcrumbs
1 chopped onion, cooked
2 Tablespoons flour
1 large egg
Oil for frying
Fresh chopped parsley for garnishing
Directions
1. Mash green figs while hot. Add minced meat, salt, pepper and chopped onions. Mix until well blended. Add a little beaten egg to bind mixture.
2. Shell hard-boiled eggs and flour them slightly.
3. Divide meat mixture into four equal portions. A little flour may be used to prevent stickiness. Flatten each portion and place one egg in the centre. Enclose the egg entirely with the mixture and shape neatly.
4. Roll in breadcrumbs.
5. Fry in oil over medium-high heat until golden brown. Cut lengthwise and garnish with parsley.
Trinicooks Tip: Potatoes may be used in place of green figs.