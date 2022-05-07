For the first time, artist Kathy-Ann Perkins will allow viewers into her beautiful world, through “Fragments of Beauty”, the artist’s solo exhibition., which will be featured on May 10, at Horizons Art Gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James.
In Perkins’ body of work, the viewer will experience landscapes, portraits, old houses and a bevy of scenes as acts of passion which the artist offers through her world.
In preparation for this exhibition, Perkins painted 80 pieces of oil on canvas, of which just about 60 will be showcased. The artist said during the Covid-19 pandemic, she found hope through her art, and wanted to give views that hope through “Fragments of Beauty”. It took Perkins eight months to complete this body of work. “This is my first solo exhibition and I am a bit nervous about showing my work but excited at the same time. The work focuses on little fragments or bits of beauty that I am so fortunate to witness especially during the pandemic. I use a thick application of paint, often using a palette knife to create highly textured pieces with unexpected pops of colour. This technique gives my paintings an almost fragmented look.
“I chose this theme because during the pandemic I was a bit down being confined at home, like I’m sure a lot of others were, and I was looking to uplift my spirits, so I started painting scenes and things I thought were beautiful and full of colour, even places I imagined I could be.
“I would like us all to see how beautiful our country, Trinidad and Tobago and our people are. We are surrounded by beauty every day and for this I am truly thankful,” Perkins said.
As a young child, it was Perkin’s mom who inspired her creativity. “I’m a self-taught artist. I recall when I was about five or six my mom would draw loose scenes on large pieces of paper which we could then fill in with characters etcetera to keep us busy, this I very much enjoyed.
“In primary school I won first prize in an inter-school environmental poster competition. I remember being in total shock when I was announced the first-place winner. I think I had an outer body experience because I couldn’t believe they were calling me to receive the prize,” Perkins recalled.
Perkins studied Art at CXC level and earned a Grade I, but she didn’t further it, instead, she went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at the University of New Brunswick, Canada through Roytec. Perkins only realised her calling and fell in love with art after attending a painting workshop.
“During that time, I kept myself busy with many creative projects including making candles as a hobby and helping with drawings for costume designs for a Kiddies Carnival band. However, I didn’t truly start to think about being an artist till my second daughter was born. I had received a flyer in the mail about drawing and painting workshops being offered on a Saturday. Something sparked inside of me, I really wanted to do this workshop, but with two young kids at the time I wasn’t sure it would be possible. With the support of my husband and family I was able to attend the workshops. It was from then I knew that this was what my heart was yearning for. This was what I was meant to do. I guess I have always been creative,” Perkins said. Perkins said there’ll be many other exhibitions to follow, as she looks forward to a bright future ahead. “I am going to continue to follow my passion and keep creating, taking it one day at a time.” “Fragments of Beauty” will be available online and in person at the Horizons Art Gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road. St James.