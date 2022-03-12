Freaky Carnival

It is no secret that Trinidad and Tobago Carnival is not only revered but is a major source of inspiration for carnivals throughout the world.
With Miami carnival set to take place in October, the much-anticipated revelry will feature a line-up of Trinidad and Tobago mas designers. One such band which features the Trini midas touch of mas making is Freaks Mas, a band out of Brooklyn, New York.
The band members spent some time in Trinidad recently, to capitalise on this country’s designers, models, and photography to ensure that their 2022 production, Re Vivre is a memorable one. Speaking to the Kitcharee via a telephone interview last week, Grayson Peters said Trinidad is a one stop shop for any serious mas band.
This year, Freaks Mas, which boasts of 3,000 plus masqueraders strong, has a roster of designers that include creatives from Barbados, St Lucia and New York. Designers include Alejandro Gomez, Kwasi McDonald, Natalie Fronose and Joe Dawson who were able to conceptualise costumes for sections including The Keeper, Dragon, Diren, Flower of Abundance, Fountain of Youth, Himalayas, Water Tier and Fae.
“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic mas designers in Trinidad have not been able to showcase their craft because there was no Carnival and we understand this and this is why we took the opportunity to work with designers from Trinidad. This is a win-win situation because we have contracted the talent and expertise that Trinidad has to offer and at the same time our presentation will be a spectacular one.
Kali Brixton said preparation for Maimi has been hectic. “We have been in Trinidad for just a few days. We have contracted designers, photographers, models and videographers who have all done an amazing job and make our work a lot easier.
“This year we will portray Re Vivre, which actually means ‘to live again’. Covid-19 has taught us a lot. It is now time to breathe, enjoy life and live. This is an opportunity to really enjoy what life has to offer because we have seen how fragile life can be,” Brixton said.
Re Vivre boasts 13 sections which will be launched in April. Peters said interest is already high. “People are booking. Last year we sold out in two weeks. We have continued to generate a vast and diverse following, having one of the largest floats with hundreds of costumed masqueraders. Freaks Mas has been a fixture in the North American carnival community for over a decade,” Peters said.
Peters said of Freaks Mas: “We are committed to the culture we pride ourselves on exceeding the expectations of our masqueraders by seamlessly creating the most unforgettable experience. This season will be epic,” Peters said.
About Freaks Mas
Powered by Natural Freaks Unlimited a promotional group notoriously known for creating pulsating, noteworthy events, Freaks Mas has been a fixture in the North American carnival community for over a decade.
Since then, the mas band have continued to generate a vast and diverse following, having one of the largest floats with hundreds of costumed masqueraders.
Committed to the culture, we pride ourselves on exceeding the expectations of our masqueraders by seamlessly creating the most unforgettable experience.
The all-inclusive nature of the Freaks Mas brand focuses on quality service, security and satisfaction. The band specialises in costumes, production and design by well-known, handpicked designers and production managers preceded by their reputation for quality and unmatched service.