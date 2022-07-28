Freedom drums

After two years of silence, African drums will once again sound off at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, today.
This morning’s exciting reopening will lead off a weekend full of daily showcases and nightly concerts that culminates with a closing ceremony on Monday evening, following the annual Emancipation Day procession.
Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (ESCTT) cultural officer Jackie Burgess says the energy among both administrators and creatives is electric as they prepare to celebrate “the return of in-person Emancipation celebrations with a bang”.
“We wanted to come out with a bang. We are very excited that we could get back together in one space. I think the entrepreneurs, for one, are very excited and eager to go. So too are all the performers. And the reaction from the general public has been wonderful; people are excited,” Burgess told the Express via phone yesterday.
Shikamoo David
Perhaps one of the most anticipated events on the villages’ calendar is tonight’s tribute concert to calypso icon David Rudder entitled Shikamoo (praise to our elder) David.
An all-star cast of calypsonians, including former monarchs Chuck Gordon (Roderick Gordon) and Devon Seale, will pay homage to the Belmont-born bard with covers from his extensive kaiso catalogue. Rudder himself will respond with a performance of his own at the end of the evening.
Tomorrow, the village stages Remembering Brother Resistance (Lutalo Masimba), in tribute to the late Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) president. Rapso acts Karega Mandela, Omari Ashby (Kindred), Mark Nottingham, Sister Ava and Curious Ringo, among others, are all set to perform covers from the iconic rapso poet’s catalogue.
Later tomorrow night, T&T’s top reggae acts will take use of the village stage at the Unity Reggae Concert. King David, Mr King, Ziggy Rankin and Jah Z Blaze, among others, will perform.
The national instrument will take centre stage on Sunday, first at the Youth Pan Explosion at 3 p.m., which will feature several youth orchestras. Following a sunset jazz show featuring Ijo, pan will again be front and centre as tenor soloists Earl Brooks, Dane Gulston, Johann Chuckaree and Joshua Regrello will each have their time in the spotlight.
The attention will then shift to the big bands as Skiffle Bunch, Supernovas, Pamberi and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) steel orchestras are all set to appear. The Chibele African Drummers and Claxton Bay Tamboo Bamboo will also feature.
Chibele drummers
Burgess said pan is an intrinsic sound of annual Emancipation celebrations, being born out of a community of the descendants of African slaves. The tamboo-bamboo and later pan were instruments of necessity for the African community in T&T after colonial powers banned the playing of African drums on the island.
“The Africans developed the pan as their instrument as a direct result of the banning of the drums. The tamboo-bamboo wasn’t able to do the range of music. Starting with dustbin covers and then leading to the tuning of the pan. That’s why pan remains very much a part of the Emancipation celebration. And it’s one of our biggest crowd-pullers,” Burgess said.
On Emancipation Day, the celebrations shift into full gear, starting at 4 a.m. at the All Stars Pan Yard, East Dry River, from where a procession will head to the Yoruba Village Monument and then to the Arise Monument in front of the Treasury Building, on Independence Square, Port of Spain. At 8 a.m., Yedaase: A Tribute to Our Ancestors will take place in front of the Treasury Building.
The annual Emancipation procession will follow to the village where there will be a full day of activities and performances. To close this year’s celebrations, there will be a Flambeau Procession at 7 p.m. which will end as the day began, at Massy All Stars Pan Yard.
While Covid restrictions have been relaxed nationwide, Burgess said the committee is still encouraging visitors to the village to be accountable for their own health and safety “as Covid is still very much around”.
“We would have hand sanitiser on entry, as well as at several stations. We are encouraging people to still wear a mask and keep reasonable distance from others where possible. Take your own precautions and own personal responsibility into account when coming into the space,” she concluded.
Emancipation Village events
TODAY:
• Village opens—10 a.m.
• Rhythm and Voices of Africa—3 p.m.
• Shikamoo David Rudder Calypso Concert & Tribute—8 p.m.
SATurday:
• Remembering Brother Resistance Rapso Tribute Concert—5.30 p.m.
• Unity Reggae Concert—8 p.m.
SUNday:
• Family Day—10 a.m.
• Youth Pan Explosion Concert—3 p.m.
• Jazz at Sunset featuring Ijo—6 p.m.
• Pan at Moonlight—7 p.m.
MONday:
• Kambule—4 a.m., at Massy All Stars Pan Yard, East Dry River
• Ritual—Yoruba Village Monument, Independence Square
• Yedasse: A Tribute to Our Ancestors, Treasury Building, Independence Square
• Flambeau Procession—7 p.m., from the village to Massy All Stars Pan Yard.