Freedom through Expression

More than picong and bacchanal, the art of extempo is about bringing the news of the day to the ears of the people, says reigning National Extempo Monarch Brian London.
“The role of extempo today is critical. Beyond the picong, if you look when you go to extempo competition there are a number of vast ranging topics on international issues.
“They (the audience) may hear a topic and don’t know anything about it but by the time the extempo artiste today is finished exploring the topic and putting forth the topic to people they would have a clearer idea of what its about. So critical is the role of the extempo artiste today because we read, we live and we breathe not just local issues or Caribbean issues but world issues and we give dem to the people,” London explained during a WhatsApp exchange on Friday afternoon.
During an intriguing exchange with the Kitcharee, London explored the role of calypso, as used in a post slavery context to keep freed slaves in the know.
Most of the former African slaves didn’t have access to media and many others weren’t able to read and so they relied on the reports of spoken word bards, he explained.
“Remember just after slavery a lot of persons in society wasn’t privy to radio, television and even newspaper and stuff. The calypsonians would have gotten the stories (from these media) and shared the stories to the local citizens about even worldwide events,” London said.
Further to conventional calypso platforms certain bards started to share their views and interpretation of the news in everyday locations like street corners and taxis, London said. These on-the-spot rhymers were the early extempo acts, he continued.
“You had guys like (Lord) Executor (Philip Garcia) and (Lord) Beginner (Egbert Moore), doing extempo, again bringing topical issues to the public on the spot. It progressed and you had the modern exponents such as the late Big B (Leroy Birch) and Pretender (Alric Farrell) keeping the essence of calypso and spreading the message to the people, but in the immediate form, standing on the street corners and highlighting the issues to the people.
“The same way today with the exponents of the art; anywhere you find them they will speak on any particular topic, on politics, on Emancipation on who we are today. You will find them on any street corner, any taxi, any maxi and they will give you that extempo experience with regards to who we are and what it means to us,” London said.
Speaking directly to the black
man and woman
Beyond news reports and world views calypso has ferried direct positive messages to black people about the power of their identity and the great potential they possess, Lodon said.
The Fyzabad-born bard cited Cro Cro’s (Weston Rawlins) “African Rise”; Black Stalin’s (Leroy Calliste) “Bun Dem”; Singing Sandra’s (the late Sandra Des Vignes-Millington) “Voices from the Ghetto”; and Mighty Duke’s (Kelvin Pope) “Black is Beautiful” as prime examples of that empowering messaging.
“Calypso has and continues to inform the black man about his role in society. There are countless songs that speak to the African man, who he is and what he is supposed to be. So the message, just as during post-slavery, continues in the modern times today,” London said.
London says the calypsonians of today stand on the broad shoulders of the great bards that have died in recent times including Shadow (Winston Bailey), Singing Sandra, Brother Superior (Andrew Marcano), Composer (Fred Mitchell), De Fosto (Winston Scarborough), Joker (Winsford Devine), Antigua’s King Swallow (Sir Rupert Philo) and others.
Surprisingly London said it would be “too big an ask” any contemporary calypsonians to match the artistry of the genre’s true greats. He, however, assured that when it comes to upholding the traditions of calypso the young crop are completely willing and able.
London’s most recent release “All Fours”, a comic take on the world “not wanting to play with any Trump” after experiencing the last US presidency a potent example of calypso continuing its work of relaying a global perspective.
“I always say that some of the younger artistes today can’t match up to the classics of the past. The types of calypsoes we are singing today would have changed as well. We are no longer singing on international topics.
“So, it’s hard to ask for some of the younger artistes, even like myself, to stand in the shoes of some of these legends. Its big shoes to fill, but we are trying. What I can say is calypso in it’s essence would always be alive. It would stay, but to fill those shoes I don’t think we ever can or ever will but we can maintain and uphold the legacy of calypso music,” he said earnestly.
London insisted on sharing this Emancipation message with all descendants of African slaves that live in T&T and the entire nation by extension:
“A Happy Emancipation to all. Black man, lift yuh head up and keep yuh head up. We have a mandate to fulfil. A responsibility to our kids, to our families, to our society and the country as a whole to uphold the culture, uphold the legacy and do what is right so that we can maintain who we are. So black man and black woman I say Happy Emancipation to you and I wish you all the success. Blessings!”