Freely giving of himself, his gifts, his skills

This man can be likened to a perfect example of perpetual motion, because he does not seem to ever stop. Michael Salickram has been on the go throughout his life, dancing, designing, choreographing, teaching, judging talent competitions and much more. The founder of the Zee TV Shiv Shakti Dance Company is considered to be an old soul who loves God, people, dance, local culture and gives his all to encourage others to embrace them all as well.