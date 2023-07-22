Freetown Collective is heading back to the United Kingdom.
The Belmont new calypso band has been invited to open for legendary British pop/reggae band UB40 at their Homecoming concert at Moseley Park in Birmingham on August 27.
Lead singer Muhammad Muwakil says its an opportunity both he and band co-founder Lou Lyons “never dreamt will come” and one they plan to “handle as best as we can”.
“Lou and I have a way where, when opportunities like this come, we allow the opportunity to be what it is. Yes, it’s a great opportunity to be seen and yes we want things to be born from it, but the mission is to handle this opportunity as best as we can. All we can do is try and perfect the moment. It’s a moment we never dreamt would come and the only thing that exists, is this moment,” a measured Muwakil told the Kitcharee on Friday afternoon.
By every yardstick, Freetown’s stock has risen exponentially in the last five years. The Belmont-born collective first blipped on the national consciousness when their 2013 patriotic collaboration with Machel Montano “Represent” became a regional hit.
Since then, the duo of lead vocalists and guitarists Muwakil and Lyons expanded the collective to include bassist/DJ Rawkus (Jayron Remy) and background singers Malene Joseph, Shanna Joseph and Tishanna Williams. Their evolved, more polished sound, earned them fans across the globe as the band was chosen to score music for the award-winning film God Loves the Fighter, and spun out the hits “Feel the Love” (2020) and “Kassandra” (2021) among others.
Coming full circle to London
Returning to the UK is a full circle experience for the band, as London is where the band was actually named, Muhammad revealed.
“One of the biggest lessons for us, coming to London for the first time in 2010, was just how much the diaspora wasn’t getting messages from home.
When we began to sing, a lot of the people didn’t know this kind of music was being made home in T&T,” he said.
Muhammad said the band will play two shows in London before travelling to Birmingham for the UB40 gig. Freetown last travelled to the UK in 2016 to play the Edinburgh music festival.
“We figured if we are going to the UK, we should make a tour of it.
We were invited by a group called Just Vibes to play a gig in London on August 13. On the 18th we will host our own at Ding Walls in London, and there are a lot of little appearances popping up that we are awaiting confirmation for.”
Freetown is also booked to be in Canada from August 5 to 7 and Muwakil will travel solo to perform at Japan Carnival from August 9 to 12.
“A lot of people don’t know Japan has their own Trinidad themed Carnival. They are very big on Trinidad culture out there, which is one of the reasons (Japanese DJ) Selector Hemo asked me to come out there,” he revealed.
An all-embracing sound
There is an undeniable musical connection between Freetown’s new calypso and the calypso/dancehall hybrid Trinibad sound that is charting on the American east coast and the UK.
Calypso icon David Rudder recently dubbed Trinibad acts as the new calypsonians and asked the leading exponents of the much criticised genre to be more thoughtful about their lyrical content. Muhammad concurred, saying he too has heard the similarities in sound and believe both genres have a role to play in taking the music of these islands to global markets.
“If you listen to Trinibad and then listen to us, Jimmy October, Hey Choppi or Coutain, they sound like two sides of the same coin—we doing the same thing. We both channel calypso melodies and storytelling into modern musical elements. What you are hearing really is people from Trinidad and Tobago channelling calypso to tell their stories,” he explained.
What makes both styles different from soca is “the extremely personal” nature of those stories, Muwakil added.
“All of these stories are extremely personal stories, they not general in theme, like you would find with soca. You have stories being told about being sad, being depressed, very human stories.
“If we say calypso is by which our stories are told and we are from Trinidad and we telling our stories, then nobody can’t tell us we are not calypsonians. I would agree with Rudder. We (just) need to challenge the topics and add a little more light-heartedness to the music. You can’t tell me the only stories they have to tell is death and destruction, because there is a lot of love in the ghetto too,” he said.
The rise of Granny
No story about Freetown would be complete without mentioning the band’s unofficial matriarch, Muhammad’s grandmother Granny (Neila Nathu). At 87, Granny’s quips and inputs on the band’s social media platform has made her a fan favourite. Muhammed’s decision to set up her own social media account has seen her garner over 80K followers. The pensioner has also earned the title of social media influencer and brand ambassador.
“Granny house is what we call Free House. It was our rehearsal space for many, many, many years. It wouldn’t have a Freetown if it wasn’t for Granny house It was and always will be home base,” Muhammed giggled.
Seeing her grandson and his friends develop a serious interest in music Granny was sure to educate him about his family’s contribution to the development of sound on the island. His great grandparents, the Braithwaites were both musicians—Lucille Brathwaite the first lady saxophonist on the island and his great grandfather was the police bandmaster.
“As much as in the beginning she (Granny) didn’t know what to make of it she didn’t actively detract from us doing our thing. As time progressed she saw the vision and brought the history which gave us a different outlook and understanding of what we are doing. Now she’s our biggest supporter.”
We need more guidance
Muhammad laughed out loud when the Kitcharee commented on his sage-like social media presence. The silver-haired singer is often seen sharing anecdotes, words of inspiration and advice with the band’s online followers. He says, however, while he is grateful his words can help guide and comfort, they should never be put in a place beyond reproach.
“I never want to place myself in a position where it becomes difficult to make a misstep. As we get older, all of our experiences begin to collect into certain realisations. When you have brilliant thinkers around you like Lou (Lyons) no conversation is a simple conversation, there is always a deeper meaning.
“The last 15 years of my life, Lou and I have had an ongoing conversation. We come to certain realisations along the way, discussing and examining success, love and family. Iron sharpens iron, and if I sharp is cause my brother brilliant and twice as sharp,” he said.