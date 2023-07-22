Freetown Collective is heading back to the United Kingdom.

The Belmont new calypso band has been invited to open for legendary British pop/reggae band UB40 at their Homecoming concert at Moseley Park in Birmingham on August 27.

Lead singer Muhammad Muwakil says its an opportunity both he and band co-founder Lou Lyons “never dreamt will come” and one they plan to “handle as best as we can”.