Fresh faces at Calypso Fiesta

Class will be in session!
That was the playful retort from veteran calypsonian Sugar Aloes (Michael Osouna) when asked about facing ten first-time qualifiers at Calypso Fiesta, tomorrow at Skinner Park, San Fernando.
Aloes returns to hallowed National Calypso Monarch semi-final ground after a lengthy hiatus from the competition. The Kalypso Revue tent manager will perform “Hands of Mercy” in position 33 of 40 competitors after yesterday’s draw at the Kaiso House BarrackHARD, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
The two-time Monarch (2002 and 2008) says he is glad to see the injection of youth in the competition but warned that there just may be lessons to be learned on the fly. The first prize at this year’s final, carded for Dimanche Gras night on February 19 at the Queen’ Park Savannah, Port of Spain, is $500,000 and a car valued at $300,000. Second place takes home $500,000 and third place $250,000.
“I am glad for them, but is not a matter of them coming up against the veterans. They have to study and learn the craft and yes school will be in session on Saturday,” Aloes said in a matter-of-fact tone.
Soca acts Mical Teja (Mical Williams) singing “Hall of Fame” in position 24 and Olatunji Yearwood with his Carnival 2023 hit “Engine Room” in 37 are among those ten heading south of the Caroni river to compete on Saturday.
Former junior calypso stand outs Trinity (Bethany Lightbourne) with “Freedom” in position 27, Ta’zyah O’Connor (Duane Ta’zyah O’Connor) with “Sing Hallelujah” in 34 and calypso newcomer Gary St Clair with “Days of Our Lives” in nine, are also among the fresh Fiesta faces.
Youth Training and Rehabilitation Centre resident Romel (Romel Lezama), who made history qualifying for the competition earlier this week, will also make his Fiesta debut performing his “Walls of Renovation” in position 17.
Aloes says while the ten new faces show ten new interested in calypso he isn’t sure it translates to real interest from the youth in the mother art form.
“Again, I glad for them, but that doesn’t change about how the art form is swinging right now. We lose creativity where the youths are concerned. The others that outside they, they not into calypso really, they into soca and they think it have faster money in soca. But I glad for them still to come into the competition,” Aloes said.
An air of expectancy
Despite Aloes’ warning, Mical Teja says he is feeling really good about making his debut at Skinner Park tomorrow.
“It’s a new realm and I feel really good about it. My approach is really just to perform my song and show my ability in this new space. Is not about winning a crown, but showing what I’m all about. The reception has been cool so far, I get a sense that they all looking at me and saying ‘ok, we like your song, now let’s see what you can do’,” Teja, a prolific soca songwriter, said.
Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) interim public relations officer Rondell Donawa, says there is an air of expectancy hovering over the newly refurbished Skinner Park ground less than 24 hours before the return of the Michelle Hart-produced Calypso Fiesta.
“The feeling right now is great. I am in the middle of artistes signing their performance contracts and everyone is positive and ready to go. We have all systems in place. Michelle Hart is the producer, it’s a new Skinner Park and we expect a spectacular show,” Donawa said.
Anticipation for the semi-final has been amped by TUCO’s heavy social media presence promoting the show and sharing bio info on all 40 competitors, Donawa noted.
“Devon (Seale) and myself decided to produce those packages and our PR and marketing unit has been working well, based on the comments and feedback we have received. It’s all in keeping with our calypso revolution to try and attract a wider demographic,” Donawa continued.
Calypso Monarch of 2011, Karene Asche, meanwhile says she is happy with pulling position three as she is the “only Monarch in the first half” and will therefore get “special attention”. Her selection is titled, “Oasis”.
“It’s a place I could accept. I am the only Monarch in the first half so there will be special attention to me. It’s nothing new to me, I sang in number three as I did it in 2017. I can sing anywhere.
“As for all these new faces? I embrace that so much. I am happy to see that and I hope everybody comes on with their A Game and may the best man or woman win,” Asche concluded.
National Calypso Monarch semi-finalists order of appearance
1. Kevin Dodds – “Right or Wrong”
2. Calypso Nite (Myron Bruce) – “The Great Celebration”
3. Karene Asche – “Oasis”
4. Tameika Darius – “Susheila’s Jahaji Bash”
5. Nicholas Lucas – “Since Dr. Williams”
6. Jaw D (Arnold Jordan) – “Legends and Soon to Be”
7. Banjela (Addelon Braveboy) – “No Pressure”
8. Skatie (Carlos James) – “De New Normal”
9. Gary St Clair – “Days of Our Lives”
10. Ezekiel Yorke – “Being Human”
11. Maria Bhola-Paul – “People Man”
12. Mark Eastman – “Pride”
13. The Stinger (Dexter Parsons) – “Happy People”
14. Queen Victoria (Victoria Cooper-Rahim) – “Good Advice”
15. Rivaldo London – “What If”
16. De Psalmist (Sean Daniel) – “Lost And Found”
17. Romel (Romel Lezama) – “Walls of Renovation”
18. Tiny (Kerine Williams Figaro) – “To You with Love”
19. Caston Cupid – “The Saga of Truth”
20. Aaron Duncan – “Mother of All Carnivals”
21. John Oh Cool (Lester Salandy) – “Tribute to the Icons”
22. The Last Bard John of Calypso (Kurt Allen) – “We Are One”
23. Helon Francis – “Mighty”
24. Mical Teja (Mical Williams) – “Hall of Fame”
25. Jay Soul (Jannelle Winchester-Moore) – “Honest Men Wanted”
26. Stephen Marcelle – “How It Used to Be”
27. Trinity (Bethany Lightbourne) – “Freedom”
28. Curlissa Charles Map – “R.I.P. Shilling”
29. Eunice Peters – “Shining Some Light”
30. Black Sage (Phillip Murray) – “Aggie’s Story”
31. Chuck Gordon (Roderick Gordon) – “Maths Eh Mathsing”
32. Duane O’Connor (Donald Duane O’Connor) – “The Thing Fix”
33. Sugar Aloes (Michael Osouna) – “Hands of Mercy”
34. Ta’zyah O’Connor (Duane Ta’zyah O’Connor) – “Sing Hallelujah”
35. Sasha-Ann Moses – “No Rest”
36. Chalkdust (Hollis Liverpool) – “The New Trend”
37. Olatunji (Olatunji Yearwood) – “Engine Room”
38. Snakey (Heaven Charles) – “What Yuh Need Again Trinbago”
39. Nicole Thomas – “Carnival Is We”
40. Young Poser (Vivian Lockhart) – “Immortal Melodies”
Reserve:
41. Lady Watchman (Alana Sinnette-Khan)