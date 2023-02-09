Fresh faces at Calypso Fiesta

Class will be in session!

That was the playful retort from veteran calypsonian Sugar Aloes (Michael Osouna) when asked about facing ten first-time qualifiers at Calypso Fiesta, tomorrow at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

Aloes returns to hallowed National Calypso Monarch semi-final ground after a lengthy hiatus from the competition. The Kalypso Revue tent manager will perform “Hands of Mercy” in position 33 of 40 competitors after yesterday’s draw at the Kaiso House BarrackHARD, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.