Thank God it’s another Friday evening
So come everybody say yay-ay-ay-ay,
It’s another Friday-ay-ay-ay.
That sing-along hook from soca star Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) atop music producer Keshav Chandradath Singh’s crossover, pop-fuelled Live Again Riddim captures, exactly, the energy of a mid-January Friday evening in the middle of a global pandemic.
With no fetes to attend and Carnival Monday and Tuesday essentially once again declared normal workdays, most nationals looking for a Friday night de-stress have opted to, as Bunji says:
Put on meh new shirt, roll up de jeans dem,
Grab on meh new shoes, pick up de keys dem
True de car so clean, down to de wheels dem
Reflections see meh and bawl geez man
De gal dem see me and meh ah go please dem
Work hard like a dog is time to meet friend
“It feels like a quintessential Trinidad Friday evening. Bunji in his inimitable, unique way of telling a story has delivered the record in such an enjoyable way. I love that record,” Chandradath Singh beamed during a WhatsApp back and forth with the Express on Wednesday and Thursday.
Chandradath Singh isn’t alone with his affection for the Bunji track. “Friday”, released under his Heavy Drumz label and distributed by Shayegan Media & Marketing Inc debuted at number four on Canadian and 12 on US iTunes reggae charts last Friday. And while he agrees it’s a whole other discussion of soca not having its own charts on the global streaming platform, he notes these successes as proof that when packaged in a “universally palatable” format soca music can thrive on the world stage.
“‘Friday’ definitely diverts from the norm. The kick pattern itself for one is something that dwells between soca and dancehall and kind of brings the two of them together, but there is also a real traditional soca familiarity in the brass, in the bottle and spoon, in the iron,” he said.
Without the pressure to create for a physical festival, soca music makers are now presented with a new challenge and chance to innovate, Chandradath Singh said.
“We don’t have the same restrictions and we have a different set of stimuli around us at the moment. We don’t have the road target as usual for the second time running. I think we are starting to see our way away a little bit clearer. For all intents and purposes, you can see the lights turning back on and the ball starting to roll again. For months now really good music has been coming out,” he noted.
The Live Again Riddim is a product of that new opportunity and sonically captures that feeling of the global population cautiously venturing out of their respective bubbles, he added.
“It kind of goes along with the feeling of coming back out again, starting to live again. Whatever form and format Carnival takes, the Carnival spirit will never die, Carnival is a way of life and that piece of music is meant to reflect that,” Chandradath Singh insisted.
Speaking new musical languages
Dialling into the global sound requires collaborations with like-minded creatives from different parts of the world. Chandradath Singh has worked with Miami-based producer DJ Adam 2MV (Adam Gonzales) to create the Demboca Riddim.
The three-track features Destra Garcia and Mr Renzo (Lawrence Gonzalez Adams) “Activate”, MX Prime (Edghill Thomas) “Decorate” and Olatunji (Olatunji Yearwood) “Mira”. Chandradath Singh describes the sound as a conversation between the popular debow sound of the Dominican Republic and soca music.
“Me and DJ Adam 2MV linked up in Miami and we discussed the possibility of doing this. I grew up in Miami around that world and sound. When in Miami those energies will definitely collide. We were very excited about them (the featured cast) getting to interpret that crossover, it’s a very literal crossover and dance between the two genres. There was an opportunity to divert from the norm but still maintain a strong identity in the music you are making and where its coming from and still innovate,” he explained.
Diverting from the norm also meant an opportunity for Chandradath Singh to step away from the control boards and get into the recording booth. He has released two tracks in 2022 “Wickedest” on the Live Again Riddim and the single “Warm Sun”.
“There was a chance for me to express, the way I do, in a much more literal and free way and a communicative way than I would as a producer. I’ve really enjoyed in my career, that’s almost 20 years now, the ability to communicate with people in mass via the language of production. But there is no clearer communication than with words and I’m speaking to everybody. It’s a real cool chance for me to express myself in that way, I have plenty songs ready to go and there will be a few more out during the Carnival season,” he winked.
Putting lyrics to his musical thoughts is all the result of deeper introspection, Chandradath Singh added.
“The pandemic has been a chance for societies to look inwards. Nobody has been spared from that introspection. As things begin to open up there is a chance to optimise. A big part of soca’s optimisation is working on and doing music that is universally palatable, at any time of year, for anybody who chooses to listen,” he said.
Trinibad acts are showing that way forward, he said. Local dancehall acts like Prince Swanny (Taryl Swan) are producing island-leading metrics on streaming platforms like YouTube and Spotify.
“I’m really happy to see there is another form of music that is packaged in a different way and has a different format, BPM (beats per minute), style and bounce rising to a level of prominence and acceptance in T&T. We have so many different styles of music and artistes in T&T that have been doing their thing individually over the years, but they don’t often get the forum. These guys have galvanised, they have come together and they have really created an identifiable sound that I know for a fact the world has taken notice of,” he said.
Despite its undeniable success Trinibad music has been harshly criticised in mainstream music spaces in T&T for it’s glorification of a criminal lifestyle and misogynistic lyrics.
Chandradath Singh accepted that there are “dangerous sides” to the new music but its practitioners are extremely young, inexperienced and in need of professional guidance. He added that he has already gone beyond the lip service and reached out to a number of Trinibad acts.
“What we can’t fail to forget is these are youths, and youths with experience find guidance and with the right guidance start to evolve. And I can already see that with Trinibad music and I’m already working with some of these artistes as well, so stay tuned to my socials,” he concluded.