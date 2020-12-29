Fright night for pets

FOR many animal owners and activists who have lobbied for the appropriate regulation of fireworks only to be met with silence on all fronts, Old Year’s is the most dreaded time of the year. While people shop for fireworks, concerned pet owners are on another mission, one that involves putting in place measures to calm and protect their pets and ensure that they don’t harm themselves out of fear and panic at the sound of fireworks.
The indiscriminate use of fireworks has gotten to an intolerable state, said Roger Marshall of the Animals 360 Foundation. And with news that fireworks sales are up, Marshall suspects that the effects of fireworks on animals and the elderly will be worse than in previous years. That would explain why he feels an overriding sense of despair.
“For more than four years, we’ve been trying to get the Government’s attention on the matter of fireworks,” said Marshall who has campaigned for animal rights for decades.
Throughout the years, he has been joined by thousands of citizens and other private sector interest groups who have lobbied the Government for protection from the unlawful, indiscriminate and uncontrolled discharge of fireworks.
This year alone, several letters have been sent to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and National Security Minister Stuart Young. Although the Attorney General made a commitment to deal with the issue of fireworks during a debate in the Senate on May 19 and the Environmental Management Authority made recommendations in September for the use of only noiseless fireworks - nothing has been done.
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister that was forwarded to media houses on December 7 the Fireworks Action Coalition of NGOs reiterated that, to date, the calls by citizens and NGOs have gone unheeded and no substantive action has been taken by the executive arm of the State to protect its citizens from the harm caused by fireworks.
What Marshall and other animal welfare activists are asking for is not the outright ban of fireworks but the regulation of the use of fireworks.
“We believe that fireworks should be restricted to national celebrations and that they should be restricted to certain times of the day and not all day and night. There should also be specific geographic areas where people are permitted to go and discharge fireworks under supervision,” said Marshall.
Having received no response from Government officials on the issue of fireworks despite many attempts over the years to get their attention, Marshall and other animal rights activists continue the work they’ve always done, which includes increasing awareness of the dangers of the indiscriminate and unregulated discharge of fireworks.
Easy to buy
The Animals 360 Foundation has sent out a call on its Facebook page for people to send video evidence of fireworks disturbance in and around their communities with the intention of sharing it with the relevant authorities. Marshall and other NGOs have also asked residential groups to band together to eliminate fireworks in residential areas to protect the peace and serenity of T&T.
Founder of Save the Cats TT Aara Cleghorn is currently advocating for animal welfare in her community.
“For many of us with pets our priority has to be staying at home to try to calm and comfort them. I’ve been speaking to my neighbourhood association about asking people to limit fireworks to between midnight and one in the morning. At least that way our animals will only be distressed for one hour instead of the whole night,” said Cleghorn.
The Trinidad and Tobago Veterinary Association has joined Animals 360 and other NGOs in the call for the regulation of fireworks. The TTVA has advocated for stronger enforcement of laws in order to control the danger and nuisance created by fireworks to people and the animals in their care. In the past the TTVA also called on those using fireworks to be considerate of the severe fright and anxiety that the noise causes in animals and people.
Veterinarian Dr Renee Lezama-Driscoll notes with dismay how easy it has become for people to purchase fireworks. Her clinic Sapphire Vets fielded five calls in one hour alone on Monday morning from concerned pet owners who wanted to find some relief for their animals. Calls from pet lovers have been on the increase since Divali, said Lezama-Driscoll.
A dog’s hearing is very sensitive, they hear sounds that humans cannot. Therefore, the explosion of fireworks which can emit sounds of up to 190 decibels (damage to the human ear begins at 75 - 80 decibels) is proportionately more disturbing to animals. Since animals have different nervous systems, not all react the same to loud noises. That’s why it’s so important for pet owners to consult with veterinarians before giving their pet any medication, said Lezama-Driscoll.
Keep in closed room
For animals who are not as easily traumatised by the loud sounds of fireworks, Dr Yashni Ramkhelewan recommends advanced preparation which she contends is better than sedation. That includes ensuring that the dog plays, exercises and eats early. An exhausted dog with a full stomach sleeps faster, she adds.
Ramkhelewan, who has also been inundated with calls from pet owners, also recommends keeping the pet in a closed room with the volume on the radio or television turned up to muffle the sounds of fireworks. ‘Thundershirts’ are also known to have a dramatic calming effect on animals, she added.
However, for dogs with ‘fight’ responses that are known to harm themselves or have seizures and panic attacks when traumatised, Ramkhelewan recommends sedation. Some resort to using gravol, benadryl or even CBD oil.
Animal welfare advocate Elspeth Duncan gives her pet dog Venus “Pet Calm”, a 100 per cent herbal relaxant to calm her before the fireworks start.
“Venus is terrified of the banging. She trembles uncontrollably,” said Duncan.
Lezama-Driscoll advises pet owners to prepare in advance and consult with their vets early.
“Don’t wait until the last minute,” she said.