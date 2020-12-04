From books to baking

Six months ago as the United States battled with the Covid-19 pandemic, she received a birthday present that thrust her into the spotlight.

Despite a long career in acade­mia, it took a special gift from a friend for Raedene Copeland to discover not just her baking skills but a real entrepreneurial spirit. The Trinidadian, who currently resides in Seattle, Washington, USA, worked in academia for the past decade—first as a professor and most recently in the role of assistant provost of Inclusive Faculty Excellence at Seattle Pacific University.