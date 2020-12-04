From books to baking

Six months ago as the United States battled with the Covid-19 pandemic, she received a birthday present that thrust her into the spotlight.
Despite a long career in academia, it took a special gift from a friend for Raedene Copeland to discover not just her baking skills but a real entrepreneurial spirit. The Trinidadian, who currently resides in Seattle, Washington, USA, worked in academia for the past decade—first as a professor and most recently in the role of assistant provost of Inclusive Faculty Excellence at Seattle Pacific University.
The Express recently spoke with Copeland to find out how she was able to take the first courageous step to bake her first cake that within a few months led to a specialty cake-making business she calls Pound del Caribe.
Copeland said her “mystical” baking story was an offshoot of a goal she set two birthdays ago to become a more confident cook. No one, she said, including herself, thought she would ever be baking for clients.
“I discovered my love for baking through the joy of blessing others during the pandemic. It started with a generous gift of a KitchenAid (mixer) by a mentor in October 2019 for my birthday, at a time when I had little interest in baking. She did not want to give me another gift card and asked what I would like. My response was nothing, but she insisted I give her some options.
“So I looked in my Amazon cart and saw a hand mixer saved that was low on my priority list; I thought great, that’s low-cost and shared that as the gift suggestion. When she started sending me photos of mixer options, she had one hand mixer and multiple colours.
“I was confused and said to her, ‘Umm, that is not a cheap hand mixer’. Her response to me was direct, “Do you have space for it?” At that moment, I heard a voice say, “Don’t block your blessing!” So I obliged and said, “Yes, but I would never ask you to purchase me such an expensive gift.” We confirmed my colour preference was red and the rest is history,” Copeland said.
“When the pandemic struck, I felt called to bring joy to others. I started experimenting with baking cakes as a pastime and decided how cool it would be to bless others with cakes as I could not eat those cakes on my own. Everyone loves fresh, homemade cakes, I thought to myself.
“I know I was always fascinated by being offered homemade cake on a random day outside of Christmas season. My mom makes wedding-style black cakes, however, not sponge cake, so when I visited others or was at parties, I was always tickled with joy to get a slice of homemade cake.”
Marriage of science, aesthetics
Copeland said there are similarities between the life of an academic and that of a baker. Her academic training, she said, has given her the tools to effectively deconstruct and quickly master a specific area of study.
“I will say, for me, the joy of being an academic is the investigative enquiry into a topic of interest. Similarly, when I learn something new, I go deep into the knowledge-acquisition process, studying and analysing everything there is to know on the topic.
“I create hypotheses to test strategies as I control for variables. For example, if I include more wet ingredients, my cake will be softer, or if I use more baking spray in this pan, the cake will not stick again. For both these experiments, I learned that neither of these statements was true.
“As a kid, I always had a proclivity for aesthetic expressions. As baking is scientific, I believe it provides me the perfect marriage of both personality traits. When I focus on a project, I am anal beyond measure about getting each minute detail correct, so with baking, I love the problem-solving process towards perfection.
“The scientific process involves an understanding of the combination of factors (oven temperature, pan, wet-to-dry ingredient ratio, quality and temperature of ingredients) that contribute to producing the type of product you desire. I love that a big part of defining your brand is through deciding what type of cake (sponge vs pound vs angel, density, crumb and flavour) reflects your vision of what the perfect cake should be.
“Baking is therapeutic and brings me so much joy through the process of baking a tasty, well-designed cake. I never knew that this journey of baking cakes would provide such a widescale opportunity to touch the hearts of so many,” Copeland said.
When Copland started getting paid for cakes, she knew she had to take her skills a step further.
“In April when I started getting paid for cakes, I was still at the novice stage, figuring out a lot of stuff. I had already committed myself to hours of research and baked about 15 cakes, but cannot say I was fully confident. Opportunistically, I used this as my soft-launch period to decide on the flavour of cakes I wanted to offer, learn to decorate cakes and gauge the price elasticity of the market.
“I knew that all I needed was the pressure of producing the perfect product to accelerate my progress. So said, so done. Within a month, I went from being super nervous about every time a client cuts my cake in my absence to feeling confident in my technique and the product I sell.
“My specialty is pound cakes, hence my business name, Pound del Caribe. I create tasty, fancy bundt cakes of many designs. Each cake is inspired by my Caribbean palette and visions of the beautiful islands.
“My love for pound cakes was inspired by a slice of pound cake I had in Trinidad from my friend Sean Samad. It was life-changing. So rich and delicious, with the perfect density to hold a scoop of ice cream. I will say that my specialties are Rum Passion Fruit, Rum Carrot Cake, Bourbon Chocolate and Lemon Pomegranate.”
Endless learning
Copeland said she learned by force to challenge herself to meet her goals. “Baking, especially for a novice baker, is an endless learning trajectory and the psychological stress of imposter syndrome. Learning icing and then design was a nerve-wracking process because without taking a cake decorating course, you are left to rely on lots of independent studying and trial and error. I am happy to report that my trajectory to confident cake designs only included one design failure.”
I have high standards for myself, thus, I am constantly looking to stretch myself by learning new skills. I have challenged myself by learning to make candied carrots, spun sugar designs, caramel and caramelised nuts. I have delved into mirror glaze once and plan to revisit that again as it is tricky with the complexity of the bundt cake designs.
“It is this level of customisation and elevated design features that communicates my commitment to continuous learning and growing. I will say I feel blessed to now view myself as a cake baker with a distinct brand and clarity on how I want the client to experience my product, from ordering to tasting,” she said.
Copeland hopes to tackle wedding cakes in the future. “I think I can make a cake for clients seeking a non-traditional wedding cake. The use of double-layered bundt cakes has been on the rise in the US for couples seeking a simpler cake design for non-traditional weddings. At this stage, I am just having fun exploring an unexpected, God-given talent and remaining open to who’s the next client I could bless with my custom cake creations,” she concluded.