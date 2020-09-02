THE discovery of artefacts at Galfa tells of the occupancy of Amerindians along Trinidad’s south-western coastline throughout the centuries. Local explorers with an eye for discerning historic legacies find that Islote Bay is a treasure chest.

From Los Blanquizales through Galfa to Icacos Point and Columbus Bay, the awakening of mud volcanoes and subsequent erosion of their form have been part of the story of the tip of the south-western peninsula for centuries.

On the lee of the point, the groves of stately cedars that gave Cedros its name have all but disappeared. Today, only three stand at Bois Boug out at St Marie Point, an area that is also being lost to the sea.

According to history, Columbia, the largest of the mud volcanoes, was first seen to be erupting when the British were mapping the territory. Annual movements of the earth plus subsequent erosion along the coastline have continuously exposed not only artefacts long buried but subterranean treasures such as gold.

Recently, the Galfa land area had been extended by the appearance of a large mass of volcanic material along the beach. If you visit the site where the elevated area of beach was, it appears like the event never happened. Everything has been eroded away.

This is the same area where fool’s gold is continually exposed along the cliff by the erosion of the waves. Historian, advocate and tour guide Edward Marcelle collects the gold as souvenirs to distribute among visitors to the area.

Marcelle will tell you that in people’s eyes this is more valuable than the real gold because of the history and novelty of it.

Fascinating legend

In addition, he relates the legend of the fool’s gold that, to the listener, is fascinating.

“When the Spanish came and met the Amerindians with their trinkets and decorations, they asked them where they had got them. These simple people pointed out the source to them.”

“The Spanish subsequently came and took shiploads of the gold and carried it back to Spain. Sadly, they started to mistreat the Amerindians and God was not happy with that, so he turned the gold into fools gold.”

Inland, this area of St Marie, Galfa was subsequently planted in sugar and cocoa, which graduated to coconut. As with the cedars of Cedros Bay, this all petered out when the discovery of oil was made in the area.

Of all the ecological, cultural, archaeological and geological riches of the south-western peninsula, old onshore oil sites show that after the legend of the gold, the discovery of extensive fossil reserves have been the ultimate reward.

At St Marie Road East, a new site is now operational. According to a release from Columbus Energy Resources in April this year, the Saffron Well discovered oil in both the lower and middle cruses of the location. The first of the medium-quality crude oil from the middle cruse was sold to Heritage Petroleum. In the lower cruse, there is light, high-quality outflow to the surface.

The Saffron 1 Bonasse Field, as the site is named, continues to be fully operational amid lush ferns, palms and past estate lands, bordered by a coastline of invaluable archaeological and ecological heritage.

The well is now seen as a further promotion of the area’s riches from fool’s gold to the ultimate gold—black gold.

