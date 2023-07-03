KEN Hinds was once a violent offender with an extensive criminal past, but since turning his life around he has become a game-changer.
For the last 30 years, Hinds, who is the chairman of Communities Against Violence and the former chair of Haringey Independent Stop and Search Monitoring Group in the United Kingdom, has dedicated his life to tackling violence within communities and supporting young people to realise their full potential and make positive contributions to society. One of his goals is to return to Trinidad and Tobago and use his expertise to address violence involving young people.
Hinds spent the first six years of his life in Point Fortin before his family moved to England. At school he encountered racial bias, black students were expected to aspire only to blue-collar jobs like bricklaying and plumbing and nothing more.
Hinds never felt part of the community and very quickly lost interest in school. The 70s were a turbulent period in the UK, white men belonging to the National Front would go around beating and stabbing black men, said Hinds. There was also racially charged policing; blacks and ethnic minorities were targeted by police who were permitted under the ‘Sus Law’ to stop, search and arrest anyone suspected of being in violation of the Vagrancy Act. Hinds recalls being picked up in a van and beaten by police officers.
At the age of 15, his father, who was a strict disciplinarian, died. With no one to keep him in check and hold him accountable, Hinds began terrorising the community, unleashing years of pent-up anger and resentment.
“The attitude I had was that if these people want to take liberties from me, I will show them what a real liberty-taker looks like. I used to go out and rob white people - never my own. It started as street robbery then graduated to armed robbery, with knives and even guns, “he said.
Coming from a large family - six brothers and two sisters, Hinds didn’t want to depend on his mother for anything so he began shoplifting, sneaking out at night to go to clubs, but not before robbing people for beer money. Hinds didn’t have any role models in his life but he admits that even if there was someone who reached out to him at the time, he would not have listened. Instead he became a hardened criminal, at the age of 18, Hinds was sentenced to five years in prison for violent robbery.
Behind bars he was forced to grow up quickly, he got into fights and was put in isolation because the prison authorities thought he was too dangerous to be put in cells with other prisoners. There were at least four attempts on his life. In jail, he started to educate himself, he passed his O-Levels and A-Levels. He also got an education from other criminals, one of whom taught Hinds how to be a fraudster. Within a year of being released he was back in jail for fraud.
While in jail for the second time, Hinds became more focused, he studied law, economics and accounting. Upon his release he did a business course and trained as a bookkeeper before being spotted by a music publishing company. He met Bob Marley’s manager Danny Sims who took him under his wing and changed his life. Sims was a father figure to Hinds and introduced him to different countries, important people and vast wealth.
“He was an incredible man, once you didn’t cross him,” says Hinds of Sims, who had ties to the infamous Gotti family.
Eventually Hinds grew tired of the music industry and became a housing officer, helping people who were more vulnerable. He became a soca dance instructor and began training youths. They even created their own carnival band, Ruff Diamond Explosion, and performed at Notting Hill carnival. In response to incidents involving black youths and the police, Hinds and others founded the Black Independent Advisory Group. He was approached by the police and asked to be one of their advisers, at that time there was an increase in black-on-black crime and killers escaped justice because people in the community were too afraid to speak out. Hinds became a gang mediator, on occasions when there was serious violence between gangs, he was asked to speak with both sides.
As an expert in conflict resolution and gang mediation, Hinds worked as a consultant for the Met’s Operation Trident and has worked with pupil referral units, youth offending teams and the probation service to help divert young people from gang involvement. His courage, dedication and tenacity to his work tackling knife crime have earned him recognition from the police. He was also part of the group that won the safer community award in the category “The most outstanding volunteers in the criminal justice system”.
School violence
“I never thought that I would have done a 180-degree turn to get to where I am today. I was selfish, I was all about me,” said Hinds. “But I have come to realise that there are things more important than materialism such as freedom and security. When I was in that gangster lifestyle I had to look over my shoulder constantly.”
Throughout his travels, Hinds sees parallels between the youths in England, Trinidad and other parts of the world. Young people are looking for a sense of belonging; they want a sense of family, he says.
“I show them that when they get involved in the gang lifestyle they will befriend and groom you but once you’re in a courtroom you’re on your own. There’s no such thing as loyalty when you are facing a long prison sentence,”he said.
Hinds knows he can’t change everyone so he focuses on changing one life at a time.
“You can’t rescue a young person, if you try to do that they will never learn because they know you will always step in and try to save them from themselves. But what you can do is help support that young person to make better choices in a non-judgmental way,” he said.
Everyone carries some sort of trauma; as a result there are many of what Hinds calls “strong body men’’ with weak minds. He suggests that more focus should be spent on helping young men develop emotional resilience. With respect to school violence, Hinds said that having an extended family of aunties and uncles in schools has proven to be an effective violence reducing measure in north London. Engaging the wider community and victims and not just the perpetrator has also been beneficial.
Hinds said he would welcome the opportunity to return to T&T and work with the police and educators.
“I love Trinidad, but seeing how things have gotten from bad to worse over the years breaks my heart. I would like to offer my mediation expertise to bridge the divide and mistrust between the police and the youngsters who are at risk of falling into or are involved in gang culture,” said Hinds. “Also, I would work within the educational system to help raise the youths’ self-esteem and prevent youngsters from being groomed into gang culture.”