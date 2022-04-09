From Grenada with love

“He always called me his son. I called him dad or Reddo”.
Grenadian soca star Vghn (Jevaughn John) chuckled through the memory of referring to the man with the darkest skin tone in the genre as a “red man”.
For just under a decade Vghn and Blaxx (Dexter Stewart) shared a special kinship through the music they both lived and breathed to create. The two first met in 2014 when Blaxx had a performance on the Spice Isle.
D All Starz singer gave Vghn his personal number and was always available to talk music. He later opened his heart and home to the talented singer/songwriter and equipped him with the tools to grow into the artiste is he today.
“He said to me he sees a lot potential in me and he put me under his wing. He brought me to Trinidad one of the very first times I’ve ever travelled out of Grenada. He paid for my flight, put clothes on my back, a roof over my head and saw about my transportation to just sit and look at how the Carnival is, how the band operates and what Carnival in Trinidad is like.
“At that point I was just another talented youth. Blaxx would give me his own shoes to put on to go out because he said I had to look good out dey. He taught me so much about music and life. He said this is what I would be doing soon. He always believed when he released me to T&T I would be a force to reckon with,” a grateful Vghn recalled.
Vghn wrote the single “Mama” for Blaxx in 2015 and was a regular contributor to his writing sessions with ideas and lyrics. In 2019 the young Grenadian approached Blaxx with two songs he had written that would forever change both their lives “Gyal Owner” and “Trouble In the Morning”.
“I always promised Blaxx I would write one of his biggest songs ever. I wanted to give him ‘Trouble in the Morning’. I told him I wrote this for you and I know you could mash up. He called me and said Vghn this is your song, if I take this from you I will be a wicked man.
“Then he heard ‘Gyal Owner’ and he said I want that song. I wasn’t sure at first because I wanted that song for myself. Even my family members was like you can’t give anybody that song. Blaxx track me for a month for that song. I then said to myself boy after all Blaxx do for you why you have him asking you over and over for something. I gave it him and look at that song, as I promised one his biggest songs,” Vghn laughed.
Incidentally, Blaxx’s judgement proved correct on both counts as “Trouble in the Morning” was just as huge a hit at Carnival 2019 and made Vghn a household name in T&T.
“It hard to find somebody like him in this industry. I met a lot of people in my life and I can say with Blaxx I felt true love. Everything he has taught me, even how I perform and move on stage, its all him. He would cuss me every morning, even if I do the right thing, he would say you could do better,” Vghn said.
Vghn lamented that it took Blaxx’s passing for the entire soca world to truly appreciate his immense value to the culture.
“Is only in times like these we think about legacy. Blaxx has been a living example, he never stopped to say what should be done, instead he showed what we should have been doing years ago. Lifting up on another and being just as selfless as he was,” he said.
As for his personal tribute to Blaxx, Vghn says he intends to be the embodiment “of everything the black man stood for”.
“I am forever his son. The way I write. The way I perform. Even the kind of man I would want to be. I would always be a reflection of Blaxx. I would always write the way he wanted with joy and spreading that joy to the world,” Vghn concluded.