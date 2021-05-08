From Paris with love

Corey Wallace

Calypso bassist:

Corey Wallace

“My mother is a powerhouse and an empress.”

Those heartfelt words from calypso bassist Corey Wallace left Paris, France on Friday journeyed across the Atlantic Ocean and sweetly lands in the pages of this paper, for his mother Greta Eugene Wallace to read in the safety of her Tacarigua home this morning.

“I am very grateful for the love, support and strength she has given me. The kind of power that can cross oceans. I may be far away, but I can always feel her love very close to me,” Wallace continued in touching tribute to his mother during an online exchange with the Kitcharee on Friday.

Wallace, who carries the stage name Coreysan, left his Bristol city base in the United Kingdom (UK) for a gig in Paris just over a year ago. A mainstay in kaiso legend Calypso Rose’s (McCartha Lewis) band, he was scheduled to join the award-winning singer’s 2020 European tour in La Ville Lumière (The City of Lights).

“I went over to France last March to start the tour with Calypso Rose. Then came Covid which changed all touring plans,” Wallace, who has been playing with Rose for over a decade, started explaining.

With Covid numbers soaring in Britain last April, Wallace decided to stay in Paris where his girlfriend lives. It has proven a wise choice as the French had good success in slowing the initial spread of the disease.

“I am now in France between Paris and Annecy. I have spent most of this Covid time in France with my girlfriend who is French. Restrictions here in France were not as strict as in the UK. Mainly because they took serious measures very early. Things seem to be easing up a bit in the UK now though,” he noted.

More than skin deep

Wallace has not been idle in the French capital. The in-demand bassist, who also performs with Brighton-based dance music collective Ink Project and Bristol-based afrofunk band Matuki in the UK, completed his fifth studio album project Deeper Than Skin.

The album project was released on the Brighton-based label Blind Colour in October last year. He was also featured in Ink Project’s “Feeding the Fire” music video off their Rhythm Spirit album, which was released in February.

He is currently working on a cinema concert project with Mark Dopson and Yann Havis of Le Taillefer in Annecy, France.

“Being based in Bristol makes it easy to network and to do gigs. The city is small but very lively. It is much easier to navigate than if I were in a big city like London. I have also done a lot of other collaborations with Echo Slim (US), Alma Loca (France), Skruff Matt (UK) Baron Black (France) and Elspeth Duncan (T&T). So I have been keeping busy with a lot of project work while waiting for the live performances to get back on track,” he said.

Although he has been keeping busy and staying productive in France, Wallace says he longs to return home. Covid meant he missed his annual visit and he is now overdue to see his mother, other family and friends.

Despite recent spikes in Covid-19 cases on the island he says he remains proud of the job being done by authorities locally to safeguard citizens. While many European leaders were slow to act during the early stages of the pandemic he praised the early restrictions in T&T which he believes undoubtedly saved lives. “I am patiently waiting for the borders to be reopened to return. In comparison to the number of infections and deaths in this part of the world, I am very proud of my little twin island for taking precautions very early and keeping the numbers as low as possible,” Wallace concluded.

