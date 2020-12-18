From seafarer to baker

“Son, whatever you do, do with all your heart.”
This was the advice given to Colin Christian Dickson after he served former president of South Africa Nelson Mandela while working as Mandela’s personal server in 2004 at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, St Ann’s.
Dickson, who will turn 40 next month, has worked as a hospitality and tourism professional and seafarer, and has been in the hospitality industry since he was 18 years old.
Mandela’s words guided Dickson through the worst period of his life. As Covid-19 turned the world upside down, Dickson was out of work, and depressed for months as the pandemic halted the luxury cruising industry.
Dickson worked for Wind Star Cruises as a guest services manager on the luxury yacht the Star Legend, a job that came with many perks, which include travelling the globe.
Distraught yet still hopeful, Dickson turned to God, and through divine intervention, he wasted no time putting his Trinidad and Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute training, as well as his world-class customer service training, to use.
Dickson roused up other family members to put their best foot forward and to take advantage of the festive Christmas season, offering baked treats to a large roster of customers who can’t get enough of the Dickson family treats.
Colin’s Signature Treats, a pop-up shop at their Bon Air Gardens, Arouca, home, serves up freshly baked delights—some created from family recipes handed down for generations and some inspired by Dickson’s love for travels fused with the good old Trini traditions, like his signature Alaskan salmon pastelles, his granny’s recipe for ponche de creme, his gluten-free recipes and various breads and fruit cakes.
Dickson’s support for his Christmas goodies spans the globe. In fact, it has been so tremendous that the seafarer turned baker plans on opening a store-front bakery in the first quarter of 2021.
“I locked myself in my room and was out of it. I applied for jobs in Trinidad with no success, not even an acknowledgement of receipt of my resume. I felt like crap. Every time I told my mother I was depressed, she told me ‘that word does not exist in your vocabulary’.
“I miss the ocean immensely. Words cannot express. I love my job, I love my people, I love my fellow officers and crew. Yacht life is way different from big ship life, and the family vibe is really authentic. At sea, your fellow officers and crew are your family, team and best friends. We depend on each other.
“When I received a memo from work in November, advising that cruise operations will no longer resume January 2, it is now pushed to April and May, I was distraught. At that moment, I said ‘God, I give up! You take control and let your will be done.’ Oh boy, little did I know that same night I would be awakened to an inner voice at around 3.45 a.m. saying ‘Go back to your origin’. I went straight to my desk and started praying and asking God for direction.
“My origin was food. It was cooking but, most of all, my passion was for baking. I love creating new things and exploring new flavours and cuisines. My mind just started gushing, it was truly a divine download and I just started writing on my whiteboard and sheets of paper. I have no graphic skills but I created a flyer, and boom! Pop-up bake sale at my home.
“I told my family and everyone came on board. I shared with my mentor and best friend and they jumped on board and lent immeasurable support. Everything flowed organically. My sister, who lost her job during the pandemic, was my right hand and together we launched out, and simultaneously while doing similar projects, we supported each other’s vision.
“My brother soon jumped on board with clothing items and we literally have a market place at my family home where guests can come pick up items curbside and whisk through clothing items and purchase as well.
“As a family, we have truly innovated in this pandemic season using our natural gifts and talents. But to be honest I know it was not me of myself, but divine intervention. I invested my last bit of tangible cash and lunched out, while my sister started at zero dollars and zero cents in order to generate revenue to upkeep her household and pay rent. My advice to folks is release and surrender to God and allow him to direct your path. It’s not easy times, but God’s intention is not for us to suffer,” Dickson said.
His customers can’t get enough of his signature treats. “My signature item is my fruit cake, which I mimicked from my travels to Funchal, Madeira. They make a beautiful fruit cake infused with Madeira wine which is synonymous to their country. It’s not as dark and bitter like our traditional black cake. That was my inspiration and I married the flavours and textures of our tradition and theirs.
“My Alaskan salmon pastelles are another signature item. It’s just loaded with beautiful textures of salmon and local Trini herbs, and it’s then amped up with gorgeous, zesty lemon flavours from fresh lemon squeezed in to tantalise the taste buds.
“Cassava pone has always been one of my favourites as a child growing up. So that’s also on the menu. I love freshly baked croissants because it’s what I have for breakfast every morning on the yacht. So, this is a big memory to remind me of my home away from home. I love baking bread, so I do two varieties of infused breads and top off with parmesan or honey and oats.
“My granny’s recipe for ponche de creme as well is what I use, and of course it was handed down to my mother who then handed down to me, so it’s generations of flavours you taste when you come to Colin’s Signature Treats.
“I consulted with my executive pastry chef and he sent me some amazing gluten-free recipes to explore as my client is expressing the desire for gluten-free items on my menu, even vegan options.
“I extend sincere love and gratitude by the amazing response to my products by people from all over Trinidad. Folks have even been requesting that I ship items, but food is pretty tricky to ship.
“I have been getting orders from the UK, New Zealand, Australia, Philippines, USA, Canada. I am just humbled and grateful. A lot of folks have been requesting my signature spreads, sauces and concierge service. I certainly know I plan on opening a store-front bakery in the first quarter of 2021.
“My secret is providing exceptional service from the heart and treating each customer with respect and courtesy, and making them feel like an individual. Always give the customer an experience and provide them with more value, and always exceed their expectations. The beauty is seeing people enjoy my food and baked creations. It illuminates my heart. I put my all into whatever I do and it’s no different for baking. So much love goes into the process and that is my secret ingredient.”
Dickson can be contacted via e-mail at colinchristiandickson@gmail.com.