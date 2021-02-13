From Shelling down to locked down in love

Machel Montano is enjoying life in lockdown.
Just over a month after soca’s biggest star said “I Do” to long-time girlfriend Renee Butcher in February last year, the country, much like his love life, went into to complete lockdown. But Double M professes that he is basking in the slow life. Grounded and opting to “return to the land” in Toco the soca Monk says he is at complete peace.
“Renee and I can’t believe it’s been a year since “The Wedding”! So much has happened in the world since then and I recognise that the divine creator truly blessed us with time—and timing,” Montano started during an exchange with the Kitcharee on Friday.
Although Montano admitted to not having experienced wedded bliss outside of the limitations of a pandemic he says his current mindset is one of gratefulness, fulfilment and as he is, as he put it “dare I say again, the happiest man alive”.
“I’ve only known married life during a pandemic…I went from Shelldown to lockdown in love! The transition and restrictions aren’t easy for many of us—married or otherwise—but Ren and I have found value in having open, honest discussions and being conscious.
“Most people don’t know that Ren and I have been living together and paving our path for about five years, so I knew she was the right partner for this journey. Now I get to enjoy the manifestation of what we’ve created in our hearts,” Montano said.
Machel said he and his new bride live purposely, are attentive to each other’s needs and practise their daily yoga meditations together.
“We plan our days, making sure there is time set aside for ourselves and each other. So, whether it’s personal time to take care of our own responsibilities or our daily meditation and yoga practice, structure helps us to feel okay—and be okay—because we are existing with purpose,” he revealed.
Toiling on the Music Farm
Montano has openly expressed his desire to one day retire from soca and retreat to a life of subsistence farming.
The circumstances and restrictions of the ongoing Covid-19 global pandemic in many ways gave him a fast-tracked preview of that lifestyle. He admits to enjoying every minute of his unscheduled hiatus.
“It still is my dream,” Monatno said of a life of farming.
“Circumstances have allowed me to rest, which I imagine is different from retired life, but the change of pace has been vital. I could never find the right time to focus on myself and explore other interests.
“Now, I’m fortunate to spend much of my time in Toco and leaning back is leading me closer to my dreams. There is magic in nature and working the land. It is rewarding to consume and share the produce you’ve carefully nurtured and to witness the miracles of life as they unfold around you,” he continued.
That being said it was hard to believe the Monk would completely stay away from Carnival stages, virtual or otherwise. He surfaced earlier this week on the 96.1 FM OJO virtual breakfast party stage on the day that would traditionally be Machel Monday.
Montano announced last year’s edition of Machel Monday— “The Wedding”- would be the final in the annual concert series decade-long run. He also revealed his plans to take his show to the seas for the Mele cruise. The pandemic, however, put a big pin in those plans.
“Special thanks to OJO for the private party,” Montano laughed.
“‘The Wedding’ represented an evolution on many levels, one of which was moving on from Machel Monday to Mele. A lot of planning has gone into our next adventure and I am excited to take Carnival to the high seas as soon as it is safe to do so! For now, I’m spending the time like all of you…is mas in d pillows,” he continued with another laugh.
Montano sang high praises of the efforts of younger soca acts to stage virtual shows saying in doing so they continue to breathe new life into the art form.
“It’s a hard time for all artistes, but I’ve been proud to see many of us—especially the youth— rising to the challenge of this pandemic and finding new, creative ways to use technology to take soca to the world.
“That’s been a major focus of my career, so to see us doing all what we can to connect with our people and to bring them comfort and joy at this difficult time is powerful and necessary,” he concluded.