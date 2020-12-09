“Pre-Covid, nobody talked agriculture. Post-Covid, they’re talking agriculture. This is the knowledge we’ve been sharing for decades but still people are not listening. That sugar to sugarloaf story is a science farmers have kept very close to their hearts and now our farming group is sharing information both on and off the farm.”
“Our ancestors produced most of what we consumed. When the foreigners came, they wanted the sugar, then it was the cocoa. Today what you’re seeing is pineapple. We’re the only farming group that took 30 to 40 acres of cocoa land over the last four decades and created this pineapple industry, the sugarloaf segment with our bare hands.”
“When a farming family comes out of a cocoa and coffee estate to plant pineapple, that is the dream and that is the future. That is the real story. We have the food security solution for Trinidad and Tobago. That’s why Sesame Street found us.”
These were the riveting words of president of the Tableland Pineapple Farmers Association Ramash Ramsumair during the first leg of a Tableland Heritage Tour hosted by the National Trust of Trinidad and Tobago last Saturday.
In 2017, a segment of the Sesame Street television series called the Cookie Monster Foodie Truck touched on the livelihood of the pineapple farmers of Tableland.
Participants in the National Trust tour got to share in that feature knowledge of how the pineapple is cultivated and harvested just as the world would have done back then, only this time in an on-the-field experience thanks to the National Trust of Trinidad and Tobago.
From the start of the excursion, appetites of tour participants were whetted by an intimate impartation of knowledge from tour guide Marlon Green on the agricultural landscapes en route. From the Trust’s headquarters in Port of Spain via the Solomon Hochoy Highway towards San Fernando, then south-east onto the Naparima-Mayaro Road, the longest road in Trinidad, Green divulged snippets of historical and cultural information on areas such as Petit Café, Hindustan, New Grant, Torrib Trace and eventually Tableland where the first stop disembarked.
At Tableland, the tour group, now under the stewardship of Ramsumair, was able to experience first-hand why pineapple farmers will never revert to planting cocoa.
According to Ramsumair, the planting and reaping process may look simple, but seeing results from researchers at The University of the West Indies, they discovered that it just does not happen like that.
It is an 18-month minimum story inclusive of the different stages of production from the initial land preparation which is a lot of investment. Nine out of 12 months the pineapple is scarce because, during that two-year period, farmers do not have the resources to invest in the pineapple.
In the fields, Ramsumair went on to describe the spotting, spacing, cleaning and spraying, and harvesting processes, a full 13 months of hard labour.
It was not surprising that during the sharing and tasting of the fruit among members of the tour party, most wanted specimens to take home to try their hand.
On the second leg of the tour, National Trust membership was introduced to the Kelrosa Cocoa Estate and Eco Sanctuary at Robert Village where the farming and eco-touristic Bowen family demonstrated the growing stages of cocoa and the risks involved as well as the harvesting and processing of the final product.
This was all achieved in a relaxing atmosphere where visitors to the estate witness a wide variety of hummingbirds aggressively hovering among feeders set up to attract them. In fact, during Kelshall Bowen’s presentation, the hummingbirds demanded most of the attention.
“When the South Americans came here, they brought a breed of cocoa called Criollo, a fine-flavoured cocoa. Inside the seed is white, not purple. The University of the West Indies crossed the Criollo with the bigger cocoa from Africa called Forastero. This resulted in the emergence of the Trinitario.”
Bowen indicated the products on display that originated from the Trinitario cocoa and shared that when the beans are sold, one does not make much money. One must sell a product of the beans such as beverages, butter and other items to make a decent profit.
However, all is not smooth operation for cocoa farmers, as he pointed out. Here in Trinidad, cocoa pods are attacked by two out of three fungal diseases, black pod and witches’ broom. Later on the field, Bowen showed pods that had become infected with black pod and were as a result turning black on the outside, and a tree that had withered from the effects of the fast spreading witches’ broom. This was happening in the older part of the estate where some trees were over 100 years old.
On cocoa estates, pests such as squirrels, woodpeckers and parrots cause huge losses to farmers. This makes the cocoa farmers who persevere a resilient lot.
Bowen showed the implements used in the different stages of production, from the picking, cracking, fermenting and drying to the roasting, milling, vacuuming and grinding.
It was a treat when the tour party was served with steaming cups of rich chocolate that only true cocoa partners produce. The Kelrosa cup of hot chocolate had the cream of the cacao on the surface that only comes from the good old traditional brewing.
With the agricultural segment of the tour now completed, the party visited other sites in the area inclusive of the built heritage structure, the Moose Bhagat Hindu Temple dated as the oldest temple in Trinidad and the second oldest in the western hemisphere. The temple is family-owned and was erected in 1904 at Tableland.
The climax of the tour was of course this writer’s favourite segment, an eco-tour. We visited the Devils Woodyard Mud Volcano at Hindustan that was an attraction for the visiting Princes Albert and George in the 1850s.
Devils Woodyard has now resettled after a recent eruption in 2018. Small bubbling pools and cones are scattered across the tassik and these presented awesome backgrounds to those of the tour party filming their experience.