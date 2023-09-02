From toilet paper to flowers at her feet

“When I look at all my achievements, it’s all by the grace of God. I am amazed. I am in awe. I cannot believe all God has given to me. I sit and look at my trophies on the wall and I think what the france I do to deserve all of that.”
A scandalous laugh followed that lighthearted summation of her near four-decade music career when Denyse Plummer last spoke to the Kitcharee in 2019.
Plummer had just released “Ah Cyah Leave Him” a praise and worship gospel remix to her iconic 2001 National Calypso Monarch title winner “Nah Leaving”.
It was the final act or recompence for “a life of smoking, drinking, gambling and night club partying”, the late calypso queen said, during that late-night phone call on March 21. By surrendering her most prized creation to “His will”, she fulfilled the inner need “to give back to God now”.
“It might sound stupid to some people, but I got that call that said I need to use you for My glory now. I knew I had to make changes in my life. My lifestyle was not lining up with the word of God. Now I have never been happier in my life. Everything is falling in place,” Plummer said back then.
Denyse never shied away from talking about the skeletons in her closet. In fact, in that 2019 interview, she urged anyone curious about her life story to get a copy of her 2015 autobiography The Crossover, saying everything from her relationship with her parents to the day she lost her virginity is documented within its pages.
“All my business is in that book for everyone to see. It’s my truth and whatever mistakes I made in my life I hope it could help young people reading it to not repeat them,” Plummer said.
Boogsie: Sonic love at first hearing
Plummer was born into a musical family in St James on November 8, 1953. Denyse’s introduction to the stage came representing her alma mater Holy Name Convent in youth music competitions both as a member of the school’s folk choir and as a soloist.
In the mid 1970s Plummer, who worked as a computer operator at an insurance company, achieved some recognition as a pop singer while moonlighting at hotels and bars around the island. Worried about not being accepted, she had up until then purposely stayed away from calypso music.
In 1985 a young revolutionary steelband arranger by the name of Len “Boogsie” Sharpe approached Plummer to sing an original composition for his Phase II Pan Groove band titled “Pan Rising” for the upcoming 1986 Panorama competition.
“I went to perform at Chaconia Inn and she (Denyse) was the in-house artiste. Brother man when I hear this woman singing all kinda music it just blow my mind. She was singing pop, rock, R&B, reggae, everything and had such a beautiful voice. It shocked me. I say I want to ask that woman to sing my Panorama tune,” Sharpe recalled fondly when he spoke to the Kitcharee via phone on Friday morning.
Plummer documents the now famous approach in her memoirs, she wrote: “Everyone thought it was a joke, including me. I had never sung calypso before, and it took a lot of discussing with family and friends. We talked it over and they said go for it. If the 100 members of Phase II and Boogsie behind you, you go ahead and do it.”
Legend has it that soca icon BlueBoy now SuperBlue (Austin Lyons) heard the recording and invited Plummer to join his newly opened calypso tent Culture House. Being in a tent qualified Plummer for selection for Calypso Fiesta, the National Calypso Monarch semi-final held annually in front an infamously unforgiving and highly critical Skinner Park, San Fernando crowd.
Boogise remembered the jeers and physical objects thrown on stage during their performance.
“I know what we were trying to do. She was white, but we went to Skinner Park anyway, I playing pan and she singing. Man, they pelt that woman with everything, toilet paper, orange skin, garbage, it was disgusting. But, yuh know what ah love about Denyse? She was a strong person. She never stopped, she take she pelt and kept going. It never phased her.”
The unlikely duo fell agonisingly short of the Panorama title that year, as Phase II finished second with “Pan Rising”. Their determination to maintain the musical relationship paid off as Denyse and Boogsie won back-to-back Panorama titles with “This Feeling Nice” (1987) and “Woman is Boss” (1988).
Plummer also won the National Women Action Committee (NWAC) Calypso Queen competition with “Woman is Boss” and made it to the “big yard” at the National Calypso Monarch finals held at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.
The bi-racial singer would cement her place in calypso lore by going on to win five Queen titles and the Young King Calypso Monarch before claiming the coveted National Calypso Monarch title in 2001 with “Heroes” and “Nah Leaving”. In 2011 she was presented with the Hummingbird Medal Gold for her contribution to culture.
Among her other notable calypso recordings are: “Catharsis”, “Tabanca”, “Together Right Here”, “Sweetest Thing” and “Carnival Killer”.
Rudder: Full respect due
Calypso icon David Rudder shares a special moment in time with Denyse Plummer. 1986 was also a pivotal year for calypso’s most gifted lyricist as his ubiquitous “Bahia Girl” swept the Young Kings, Calypso Monarch and Road March titles.
Although their careers took completely different directions, Rudder said he is pleased to know Plummer “eventually achieved the respect” that she was due.
“I think, is all about timing. A lot of events took place in my life that shaped where I am today and 1986 was a major one. I think her (Denyse) journey was different from mine, but she eventually achieved that respect that was not there before,” Rudder told the Kitcharee via WhatsApp call from his New York, USA base on Friday afternoon.
Rudder says Plummer’s achievements blare beyond the calypso stage and bleed into everyday life.
“What she achieved is beyond the calypso. You face adversities and everything that comes at you in life and it’s up to you if it strengthens or weakens you. Denyse chose to find the strength. That’s a lesson this society can take from her,” Rudder said.
A soca gospel revival
Plummer made headlines in 2015 when she announced she had become a born-again Christian and would only perform gospel music. But she still embraced calypso and soca, vowing to use the mother rhythms to convey messages about her God and His Kingdom.
“Calypso and soca are still he rhythms I use. It is only the message that is different. It’s what you sing about and how you behave when you perform that determines if it is acceptable to God,” Plummer said in 2015.
Her singles “Highest Praise” and “Cyah Leave Him” enjoyed commercial success. As did the mainstream penetrating gospel hit collaboration with former Groovy Soca monarch Michelle Sylvester “Safe on the Inside”.
Born-again Christian musicians three-time Road March winner Chistopher “Tambu” Herbert and veteran calypsonian two-time National Calypso Monarch (1994 and 2006) King Luta (Morel Peters) both make cameos in the music video for the song.
Sylvester said she found a kindred spirit in Denyse through their “similar journey as secular acts to the Kingdom of God”.
“When we bounce up at church events, we would always say we have to do a song together. The writer of ‘Safe on the Inside’ Djon Pierre came to me and said I write something for you, and I want Aunty Denyse on it too because you both have similar testimonies.
“I thank God for getting the opportunity to work with Denyse who was an icon. She was a well-rounded queen, everyone knows who Denyse Plummer was, she made her mark and became a household name,” Sylester said .
Plummer, 69, sadly passed away on Sunday August 27, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer.
Despite charting a different course in her latter years Plummer never dissuaded young talent from entering the calypso and soca arena.
Asked her advice for young women looking to pattern themselves after her secular music career, in that 2019 Kitcharee interview, Plummer gave a somewhat surprising response.
“The first thing is they need to study and appreciate the art form. My country and my culture have been so good to me that I have no regrets. They need to realise how powerful the art form of calypso is and how it affects people. Be very careful how you use it. You are a teacher for the children looking at you. It is not necessary to be naked and vulgar to share your message,” Plummer said.
Once pelted with toilet paper, the entire nation now tosses flowers in adoration at Denyse’s feet.
Rest in peace, queen!