Fundraiser Carnival Brunch this Sunday

IN an effort to provide significant financial support annually for the Mother’s Union Children’s Home located in San Fernando, the home will be hosting a Carnival Brunch at Naparima Bowl this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The children’s home is a project of the Mother’s Union in the Anglican Diocese of Trinidad and Tobago and was formally opened on January 31, 2001.
Joan Hanieph, manager of MUCH, said the home accommodates displaced children between the ages of 18 months and 12 years, who have been referred by the Children’s Authority.
Hanieph said the home has been financed by the Mother’s Union as well as friends, corporations and the general public. She noted that the Government provides monthly assistance in the form of a subvention which is calculated on a cost-per-child system. Currently, this assistance finances 30 per cent of the home’s monthly expenses.
“Over the past three years, there has been a significant drop in funding with the home experiencing a monthly deficit of $10,000 to $15,000. The management of the home has developed a strategic plan for the organisation to regain financial stability and the ongoing viability of the project over the next three to five years. The payroll demand for the staff is $33,000 per month,” Hanieph explained.
She said MUCH can house 12 residents, but currently there are seven residents ranging from six years to 12 years, among whom is a severely challenged child who needs constant supervision.
In painting a picture as to what some of the constraints are, Hanieph indicated that maintenance requirements have been increasing, and security requirements have also been a cause for concern, causing the management to install a motion alarm system as well as a closed-circuit television camera system.
MUCH is managed by an Advisory Board of Management. The chairman is the Bishop in the Anglican Diocese and staff comprises a manager, a house mother, and eight caregivers.
Additionally, the manager of the home said medical care, therapy and counselling services are provided promptly by the nearby healthcare facilities and the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (CATT).
She added that the children of school age attend the San Fernando Anglican Early Childhood Learning Centre, the San Fernando Girls’ Anglican School, and St Paul’s Boys’ Anglican School, all within proximity of the home.
There is an established Secondary School Volunteer Programme that involves secondary school pupils assisting the children with their homework and projects. Some assistance also comes from tertiary students, teachers and retired principals.
“The regulations that govern the children’s home are in continual review by the State. Renewal of licences gives rise to a plethora of audits, visits, and on-the-spot requests for information. The 2019 increase in minimum wages created an increase of 17 per cent in salary expenses, along with the increased expenses during Covid-19 to purchase cleaning products and sanitisers,” the manager highlighted.
Immediate past president and member of the board Valerie West told the Express that it’s against this background MUCH has decided to embark on this fundraiser, with more to come later on in the year to meet the various expenses of the home.
At the Carnival Brunch event, there will be performances by the Prison Services Band, Southern Marines Steelband, artiste Abebele and DJ Crawford. The cost is $250 and the dress code is elegantly casual. Tickets are available at the home, 15 Pouchet Street, San Fernando.
Those wishing to make a contribution /donation to the home can do so via telephone: 657-8586, visiting between 4.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. or by appointment.
Cash contributions /donations can be deposited to RBL account number 940479452201.