5G is here

Fibroids are muscular tumours which grow in the wall of the uterus and are almost always benign. They can be as small as a seed or as large as a grapefruit. It is estimated that 70 per cent of women will have one or more uterine fibroid by age 50, with 30 per cent experiencing symptoms. It is not known what causes fibroids but we do know that they are under hormonal control (both oestrogen and progesterone).