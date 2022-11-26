Gabriel presents ‘National Treasures’ for 2023

Veteran bandleader Rosalind Gabriel, who received an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters (DLitt) from The University of the West Indies (The UWI), St Augustine campus, for her decades-long contributions to culture, will be producing National Treasures for Carnival 2023. The children’s band is done in collaboration with First Citizens’ Bank (FCB). Gabriel was also president of the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA), with responsibility for adult presentations.
But come Carnival 2023, Gabriel will produce fetching sections-Pretty Pennies; Rainy Days; To Market, To Market; Black Gold; Trinbago Heritage; Wildfowl Trust; Spreading Our Wings; Panorama; Dragon Can Dance; and Icons.
Soca superstar Iwer George (Neil George), who was conferred with the Hummingbird Medal Silver in 2022, for his contribution to entertainment and culture, was present at the launch on November 13. George, fondly known as the “Water Lord,” also paid kudos to Gabriel and said she “is a national icon, who has worked tirelessly for culture”.
‘National Treasures’ depicts FCB story
Interviewed at her mas camp at O’Connor Street, Woodbrook, Gabriel, who is also a former National Carnival commissioner said: “National Treasures will celebrate the return to Carnival and mark First Citizens Bank’s (FCB) 30th anniversary. National Treasures will be a depiction of the FCB story, a story that began more than 30 years ago, and was influenced by our people, places, art and culture.”
Gabriel added: “It was not always a pretty story, as it’s filled with the usual ups and downs, twists and turns that make this story real and interesting. The story is one of strength, which shapes our lives in so many ways. It is upheld by pillars which guided our every step-how to live in harmony with each other and the environment, making and shaping us into a better people.”
Gabriel also said: “As this story unfolds on the stages and streets of Trinidad and Tobago, in our national festival, real people who painted the pages of this story will come alive bringing a larger than life spectacle to the landscape.”
One penny at a time
Giving a glimpse into the sections, Gabriel said: “Pretty Pennies is about one penny at a time. It started the savings and humble beginnings of the working class. Rainy Days talks about 1914 when Trinidad Co operative Bank was started to encourage young and old in the virtue of thrift and to save for the rainy days. To Market, To Market means in 1968 the penny bank was established as an agency at the Central Market to retain vendors’ business. Mt Moriah Ole Time Wedding is among the most popular event on the Tobago Heritage Festival calendar. When you hear the tambrin and fiddle, it’s time to meet the bride and groom and wind our way through Moriah Streets in fancy clothes.”
Gabriel added: “In the section Black Gold, in 1973, oil prices rose steeply and the country received enormous benefits and many petrochemical developments took place. Spreading Our Wings mean that branches were opened in the Caribbean islands like Barbados and St Lucia. Pan O Rama, was invented and created between 1880 to 1937, was created here. Wildfowl Trust is a perfect example of a place where the oil industry coexists in happy unison with a wetland paradise. Icons like veteran calypsonian Lord Nelson, have left their mark on history. They have done extraordinary things. I love his songs like ‘Meh Lover’.”
Gabriel also said: “Dragon Can Dance is a nudge to traditional mas. We had people like the late John Cupid, Jennifer Cassar and Brother Resistance, who were passionate about traditional mas. The presentation, will be presented with the powerful instrument-the tassa drum. I encourage children and youths to read celebrated author Earl Lovelace’s Dragon Can’t Dance.”