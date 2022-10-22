Gabriella’s sweet ‘Surrender’

Abstract swirls of bright yellows, oranges and fuchsia lifted off the canvas to curl smiles onto stoic faces, earlier this month, at Arnim’s Art Galleria, Tragarete Road, Port of Spain.
It was exactly the reaction artist Gabriella D’Abreau envisioned when she started putting together her collection “The Art of Surrender”, during the height of pandemic-forced lockdowns in 2021.
D’Abreau said the vibrant pieces have lifted her spirit and fuelled her own creativity. She hopes they can continue to do the same for all those who visited her exhibit and were lucky enough to take home her work.
“I just love bright colours, but it’s the first time in a long time I accessed that palette consistently throughout an exhibition. It was a way for me to re-access my joy and refine my joy in making art,” an affable D’Abreau told the Kitcharee.
“The Art of Surrender” is D’Abreau’s fifth public showing and second solo effort. The Port of Spain-based painter’s first solo collection was staged a decade ago and she last showed as part of a joint exhibit in 2015.
“I took a long time since my last show in 2015. I burnt myself out doing shows back-to-back and it zapped my creative energy, and it was only during the pandemic I got time to introspect. All, with the exception of three or four pieces, were done during the pandemic period, most of them were started on 2021 and finished this year,” she revealed.
Scattering the best pieces of her soul
The perpetual smiles on faces and nodding heads demonstrated a real deference for her deft brush strokes, last Tuesday. Guests, among the Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez, drew close to canvases to examine the intricate acrylic abstract art.
The pieces “Look Within”, which features a mirror at its centre, and “Reborn”, which depicts a curious female figure perched under a tree in a colourful moonlit forest were particularly impressive.
“This is the first exhibition I can say I thoroughly enjoyed making every single piece, with no other intention other than to enjoy the process. Now it’s about sharing that joy and seeing what other people get from the work,” D’Abreau added.
Beyond the monetary gain, D’Abreau says having her work hung at offices and homes across the island is like scattering the best pieces of her soul.
“It’s like a sharing of the emotion that went into the work, that can inspire someone on a day to day. Even when I purchase work from other artists, getting the inspiration from them brings me joy every day. That’s what art should be: something that brings joy and happiness and uplifts your spirit,” D’Abreau concluded.