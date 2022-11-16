THE reptiles seemed to be blissfully floating in the pond. When we approached, they submerged. Those that were sunning out along the muddy banks also scrambled for sanctuary in other waterholes.
In the vicinity of quarried lands that border the forests in Valencia, the galap (Rhinoclemmys punctularia), also called tiny turtle by bushmen, has been out and about in their numbers as always, more so this year with the muddy conditions punctuated by ponding throughout the terrain of these parts.
However, from our decades of documenting wildlife in their habitats across the region, we knew that this was not the only part of Trinidad where the galap is populous.
We headed down to the south-eastern part of the island in an area between Guayaguayare and Moruga where we were always certain to encounter them. Our visit revealed that the galap had really thrived in the present soggy conditions of months of rainfall across areas so prone.
Our sightings in the forests of Trinity and Canari proved conclusive. The bushman who accompanied us verified that he had never seen so many of the species during his venturing into the bush.
Larger land turtle encounters such as the morocoy have been fewer this year. One was sighted in the area east of the Three Sisters in the vicinity of Lagon Bouffe. Small channels of slow moving discoloured water crossing the area featured the presence of the galap on this occasion. Run off from the Bouffe had spilled in all directions because of the surplus water. This made it difficult for us to reach the actual site but we observed that the turtles just loved these conditions.
Although recorded as nocturnal, the galap can be seen foraging during daylight hours. When it extends its neck out of its shell, the red streaks along its head make it a tad more colourful than other species. Often though, for the sake of defence, it is quick to retreat into its shell, and that attraction is lost.
Those we met along the Canari trail were also shy, though we managed to catch one before it went into hiding. When we returned it to the water, it happily submerged.
Most of the water that covered the area was still. Those wearing boots fared better on the trail than those in sneakers, the latter sinking into thick mud to the point of being irretrievable at times.
Here, in these southern forests, it was necessary to have footwear, unlike in the northern range where we walk bare of feet as our indigenous ancestors did. The prickles among the vegetation and on the forest floor of these southlands do not encourage this practice.
One pond delivered a sizeable conch when we felt around a shallow area.
This is not the best of times for the average hiker to attempt his favourite pastime in these flatlands because of multiple reasons including the waterlogged conditions of the terrain, fallen trees and depth of discoloured gullies.
Two years ago, there was a convenient log that spanned one of these larger watercourses. However, it recently collapsed as a result of erosion along both banks. Those who now wish to cross and continue the trail must either swim or find an alternative narrow crossing some way up the channel.
Either way, the mud is extremely sludgy and you will find yourself spending your time trying to get your boots out of the heavy sticky pull of it with little progress forward. This is how trails shift from one season to another for the sake of accessibility and safety.
We found that exploring the natural environment in its many forms no matter the seasons and documenting the presence of the galap in these wet conditions was worth the effort.