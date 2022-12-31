Garlin goes into ‘Hulk’ mode

Bunji Garlin is in incendiary form.
Anyone keeping tabs on new Carnival 2023 soca releases will see Garlin’s (Ian Alvarez) name on the title track of at least five of the best ten songs out right now.
Don’t believe me? Stop reading and log on to YouTube right now. Pick anyone of his new releases: “The Circle”, “Bottles”, “Position”, “Hard Fete”, “Bounce”, “Umbrella”, “Lift”, “Pop Champagne” and “A.T.S.A. (Across The Stage Again)”. In the click of a mouse you will hear undeniable proof of the Black Spaniard’s impressive 2023 catalogue.
A laid-back Garlin chuckled dismissively at having his re-emergence at the top of soca charts labelled a comeback, when he spoke to the Kitcharee on Thursday night. Instead, the Arima-born lyricist shone an eye-opening spotlight on the surprising spaces and places his music currently features internationally.
“Actually, I’ve been everywhere. Constantly moving through spaces and places that soca can get into and/or deserves to be in, and other projects that allowed me to use my skill set to collaborate on multiple projects globally,” Garlin shared with a virtual grin during a multimedia online exchange.
Garlin was featured alongside American hitmaker DJ Khaled (Khaled Mohamed Khaled) and tennis legend Venus Williams on the soundtrack for the Silk Almond Milk global commercial. His 2017 hit “Truck on the Road” was used as the UK TV spot for the Fast 8 movies, while his 2014 hit “Carnival Tabanca” featured on the Amazon TV hit series Mad Dogs.
Remarkably Garlin was named a Grammy contributor for his feature on “Jungle Bae” off Diplo (Thomas Pentz) and Skrillex (Sonny Moore) Grammy Award winning Jack Ü album. The song is currently used during NBA half time shows. His 2014 monster hit “Differentology”, meanwhile, is played at NFL games across the US.
Garlin says all his global moves have always been about “trying to take T&T for the ride whether they understand or not”. To achieve that, he says, he has had to go into “Hulk mode” and revert to a “Disturbia” approach to making music.
“The space I am in right now is the previous rebel stage where I want to do musically what I want and no longer conform to the perceived niceties that’s all of a sudden burdened upon the creatives here. A certain level of free move has been clamped for many reasons and I’m just in Hulk mode now with a clear understanding that I am for who I am for. Those who could take it. Yay. Those who can’t … oh well,” he laughed.
Living in the now
All his new music has been created in the now, Garlin insists. While other artistes may compose, record and sit on a tune, he says his “brain doesn’t allow me to work like that”.
“All this music that’s been put out so far, has been created in the moment now. I don’t create and put down for later. I create as I see and it hits me, to be able to go out right away. I respect people who can write and put down. My brain doesn’t allow me to work like that. I see what’s directly up ahead and work to that target because I maintain a high level of confidence in how I access this art and, also reading a lot and constantly helps me stay in control of what I have to do,” Garlin revealed.
Garlin credits his “living in the now” approach to creativity to the relatability his fans feel towards his music. Being true to his “now” has meant embracing his evolving role as a family man to his famous soca star wife Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez and daughter Syri.
“Family life definitely changed me, I’m not a kid anymore. I’m more patient, I’m more feral, more defensive, more assertive because everything now affects them and vice versa their experiences affect me and you always have to calculate how to handle all this,” he shared earnestly.
Garlin says his successful marriage and business partnership with Fay_Ann is down to them both being true to the roles they genuinely wanted to play and not those others may or may not have expected.
“We never had an issue balancing married life and music because both sides are very real to us and none of it was or is any acting roles. I think overall what happened with us was such a truck load for people that we saw people not being able to figure in their minds, they couldn’t calculate us, and everywhere they had thoughts of what might, should or could be. We blast and last through all that and perceptions,” he explained.
Their “union has evolved during the pandemic” Garlin added, saying they both allowed their “full strong sides to exist in the space we created”. It required growth, he said, and understanding of how to constructively communicate and critique each other.
“To be able to create with this woman I love is amazing. The situation forces you to grow fast because it’s more volatile and tender as emotions are closer to the heart and the skin, what you can say to friends and it just bounce off can’t always work in this space, because things can hurt each other faster and easier, so you (learn) to regulate that,” he continued.
With more music to come on the march towards Carnival Monday and Tuesday (February 20 and 21) and beyond Garlin says his mission remains to be a genuine representation of the Red, White and Black.
“I have a duty in my head that once I leave T&T to encounter any other being on earth, they must see and feel what our people are. A few weeks ago (his 2017 hit) ‘Big Bad Soca’ was playing in the stadium for the (FIFA) World Cup. The video went viral and a young lady commented that she felt proud like it was her.
“I replied and told her, when they see me they see you, when they hear me they hear you, you and I are of the same people, so feel proud because that is you coming through those speakers. The joy she felt was the achievement and those are the achievements I’m continuing to go for,” Garlin concluded.