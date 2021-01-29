Spinach!!
That leafy green vegetable full of vitamins and other nutrients. Eaten cooked or raw, it is a common salad ingredient and its versatility is endless and always fun to experiment with.
SPINACH PANCAKES
INGREDIENTS
1 egg, lightly beaten
1 tbsp sugar
3 tbsp oil
1 cup milk
1½ cups chopped fresh spinach leaves
1½ cups flour
¼ tsp salt
3 tsp baking powder
METHOD
Quickly saute the spinach leaves over medium heat just until they wilt. Season with a little salt and pepper. Remove and let cool.
Place the egg in a bowl. Add the sugar and oil, whisking to incorporate. Add the milk to the egg mixture and mix well. Stir in the cooled spinach.
Sift together the flour, salt and baking powder. Add the flour in two parts to the wet ingredients and mix just until everything is incorporated.
Heat approximately 2 tbsp oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Drop 2-3 spoonfuls of batter into the pan, depending on the size of the pan.
After a short while, bubbles will appear on the surface of the pancake. Turn over on the other side and finish cooking. Remove from pan.
Repeat with remaining batter and serve warm.
WHITE BEAN AND SPINACH SOUP
INGREDIENTS
2 cans white beans, drained
2 medium onions, chopped
4-6 cloves garlic, chopped
Large pinch of salt and black pepper
½ small carrot, diced
½ cup chopped fresh parsley
1 tbsp green seasoning
4 cups chicken stock
2 cups water
½ tbsp. cumin
½ tsp red pepper flakes
3-4 cups fresh spinach leaves
2 tbsp olive oil
METHOD
Heat olive oil in a large soup pot over medium high heat.
Add the onions, carrots and garlic and cook for a few minutes until the onions begin to soften. Add the beans, cumin, pepper flakes, green seasoning and parsley and stir. Season with the salt and black pepper. Cook 1-2 minutes more.
Add the chicken stock and water. Bring to a boil and cook until the carrots and garlic chunks are tender.
Add the spinach leaves and cook for 1-2 minutes more until the spinach wilts. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.
Puree the soup in batches in a blender or food processor until smooth. Return to a low heat and heat through. Serve hot.
SPINACH AND MUSHROOM MACARONI PIE
INGREDIENTS
1 pack small pasta (e.g twists, shells)
1 bag spinach leaves
2½ cups fresh sliced mushrooms
1 small onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 tsp green seasoning
½ tsp red pepper flakes
Salt and black pepper
2 tbsp vegetable oil
2½ cups grated cheddar cheese
¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1¾ cups evaporated milk
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1 tbsp green seasoning
½ tsp pepper sauce
Extra grated cheese for top
METHOD
Cook pasta according to directions. Drain and set aside.
Heat oil in a large saute pan. Add the onions and cook for a minute. Add the mushrooms and cook for 3-4 minutes. Add the garlic, red pepper flakes, green seasoning and a little salt and pepper. Mix well.
Add the spinach and mix into the mushroom mixture. Cover and let cook until wilted. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary. Remove from heat.
While the spinach is cooking, mix together the egg, milk, green seasoning, pepper sauce and a little salt and pepper.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Lightly spray a baking dish with cooking spray.
Mix together the pasta, spinach mixture, cheddar and Parmesan cheese together ensuring all the ingredients are evenly mixed.
Pour into the prepared baking dish. Pour the milk mixture evenly over the pasta. Sprinkle with grated cheese.
Bake in the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the pie is firm. Remove and let rest for approximately ten minutes before cutting.
BACON AND SPINACH SANDWICHES
INGREDIENTS
4 bread rolls, halved and heated
6-8 slices bacon, cooked to your preference
Fresh spinach leaves
Mayonnaise
Ketchup
Mustard
Pepper Sauce (optional)
METHOD
Spread the mayonnaise on the bottom half of the bread. Top with some spinach leaves.
Top with bacon using approximately 2-3 bacon slices, halved per sandwich.
Top with the ketchup, mustard and pepper sauce if using. Cover with top half and enjoy.