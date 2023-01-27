Get ready for iUP’s return

THE allure of the early-morning sun and the soca-fuelled, water-soaked breakfast party returns to Chaguaramas this weekend as the eighth edition of the ever popular iUP event takes place tomorrow morning from 3 a.m.
“We want to welcome all our loyal iUP patrons back to the fun combination of Soca, Water and Sunrise,” said iUP logistics engineer Shawn Wong. “We have an all-new venue set up on the eastern side of the wonderful and spacious Five Islands water park, which will allow our patrons to greet the sun and enjoy the water safely and with lots of fun in mind and lots of soca to keep them in motion.”
Leading the soca charge on stage will be the Viking himself, Bunji Garlin, with strategic support coming from the Voice of the next generation, Aaron St Louis, as well as the gorgeous and talented Nailah Blackman; St Vincent stunner Skinny Fabulous and the “Shellway” showstopper Shal Marshall.
As if that wasn’t enough, patrons will also enjoy special performances from Sekon Sta, Jaiga and the rising star, Viking Ding Dong.
“We always assemble a stellar cast to entertain the iUP faithful,” stated iUp conceptualiser Benny Hatem of BH Entertainment. “This year, as we return from two years of lockdown and curfews, we wanted to ensure we create a soundtrack that will help to release all the built-up tension and stress and allow our loyal patrons to embrace the soothing and rejuvenating elements of water showering upon them, as the sun rises over Chaguaramas with the scintillating soca sounds of 2023 vibrating throughout the Five Islands water park.”
What would a wet fete be without the “Water Lord” himself, Neil “Iwer” George, in attendance? This time, the “big boss in the business” will not need any bottles to sprinkle on his audience, as strategically-placed water towers will erupt at sunrise and continue to drench the gathering until the very end... or whenever the supply is exhausted - whichever comes first!
“I always up and I always bring the energy to wake the people up,” said George. “Whether they need water or beer, I am bringing both to iUP, so the people can stay hydrated and join me in a true soca sunrise celebration.”
Secure parking will be available for all patrons at Pier 2, with just a short walk (and roll for coolers with wheels) over the bridge to the iUP venue. Delectable breakfast meal options will be available for sale, along with ice, chasers and your favourite beverages should your cooler supply run low, or need augmentation. For more information, follow and log on to @iuptt on IG or visit islandetickets.com.