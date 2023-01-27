Get ready for iUP’s return

THE allure of the early-morning sun and the soca-fuelled, water-soaked breakfast party returns to Chaguaramas this weekend as the eighth edition of the ever popular iUP event takes place tomorrow morning from 3 a.m.

“We want to welcome all our loyal iUP patrons back to the fun combination of Soca, Water and Sunrise,” said iUP logistics engineer Shawn Wong. “We have an all-new venue set up on the eastern side of the wonderful and spacious Five Islands water park, which will allow our patrons to greet the sun and enjoy the water safely and with lots of fun in mind and lots of soca to keep them in motion.”