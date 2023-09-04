CREATIVE professional Rachel Henry has designed and created an innovative learning tool that has the potential to make a significant impact on children’s education and appreciation for the world around them. Crazy about the Caribbean is the Caribbean’s first ‘scan-tivity book’ which, according to Henry, blends the tactile experience of a physical book with the excitement of technology. Young users can use the book and their tablet at the same time, the activities also encourage an equal exchange between parent and child
“Crazy about the Caribbean is not just another activity book; it is an immersive journey through the Caribbean islands, designed to captivate the imagination of young readers while embracing technology in a novel way,” said Henry.
The book is the product of young creative minds — every single person who worked on Crazy about the Caribbean was under the age of 25 — a fact which Henry is especially proud about.
Some of the key features of Crazy about the Caribbean include interactive QR Code videos. Each page of the book features QR codes which when scanned lead to captivating videos that enhance the learning experience.
The videos provide a dynamic and educational experience component — whether it’s through a virtual tour of stunning national treasures, Caribbean recipes for children and a glimpse into local festivals, explained Henry. Crazy about the Caribbean is also packed with activities — mazes, trivia and puzzles that encourage creativity and critical thinking. The book also celebrates the Caribbean’s diverse cultures, which Henry hopes will foster an appreciation for differences and promote cultural awareness among young readers.
All activities in the book complement the Caribbean’s primary education curriculum, added Henry.
Crazy about the Caribbean is a reflection of Henry’s love for local and Caribbean culture. The 25-year-old has been immersed in the arts for as long as she could remember.
She became involved in folk dance in primary school where she learned not only about movement but also about the deep historical African elements surrounding folk dance.
She went on to perform at dance festivals and placed third in the region in Performing Arts at CAPE level. While pursuing her degree in Theatre Arts at the Department of Creative and Festival Arts of The University of the West Indies, she came up with the idea to merge her two passions - the arts and graphic design and create a book specifically for young audiences.
“I’m passionate about the elements of the Caribbean and teaching it to young people. I think it’s so important that young ones understand this so that when they get older the appreciation for our culture is already there.
It is my hope that the knowledge they gain from this book would result in a culturally enhanced society. I was introduced to the arts at a young age and it really shifted my perspective and appreciation for Caribbean culture and I just want to share that gift,”she said.
In 2019, Henry began conceptualising the 101 activities that would form the basis of Crazy about the Caribbean. She did graphic courses and perfected the craft so much so that she designed all the illustrations that are contained in the book.
Although Crazy about the Caribbean was designed for children ages seven and up, it was created with the intention of bringing children and parents together.
“When I was creating it I saw so many opportunities for adults and children to grow and learn and appreciate the Caribbean together,”said Henry. “Many of the videos accompanying the activities feature parents and children, for example, in the ‘How to make a sucker bag’ video we have a parent sharing her favourite treat with her child.”
Crazy about the Caribbean comes at a time when elements of our culture and what makes us unique as Caribbean people are being overshadowed by Western influences, said Henry.
“I’ve observed that a lot of young children speak with a foreign accent and they know more about abroad than about the Caribbean because many times their main source of learning is through mainstream media,” said Henry.
“I really want to change what mainstream media is for us because we haven’t created or generated locally made educational videos for children that they could enjoy — it’s always through the traditional route which might be boring, a bit redundant or too long to watch. If we try to do something that is more appealing we can actually change their perspectives about the Caribbean. That’s why I incorporated videos in the book so that they could be entertained and inspired by that instead of only having access to mainstream media. It’s our responsibility to create content which children could appreciate and relate to that is also beneficial to their growth as a Caribbean person.”
In August, Henry hosted a four-week programme Caribbean Saturdays at the Port of Spain Children’s Library, which was inspired by the book. The participants, who were all under the age of 12, were exposed to activities including Caribbean dance, folk songs, Caribbean games and toys.
Crazy about the Caribbean will be officially launched in November. The book will be available on Amazon, said Henry. The young creative professional, graphic designer and entrepreneur also hopes to get the Caribbean’s first scan-tivity book into local bookstores.