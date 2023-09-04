“When I look at all my achievements, it’s all by the grace of God. I am amazed. I am in awe. I cannot believe all God has given to me. I sit and look at my trophies on the wall and I think what the france I do to deserve all of that.”

A scandalous laugh followed that lighthearted summation of her near four-decade music career when Denyse Plummer last spoke to the Kitcharee in 2019.