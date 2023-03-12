Get screened for colon cancer!

colon cancer

THE month of March is designated colon cancer awareness month. Otherwise known as colorectal cancer, colon cancer is cancer of the colon or rectum and is the third most common cancer worldwide. It is the second most common cancer in women and the third most common cancer in men, said gastroenterologist Dr Gina Sam.

Colon cancer has a higher incidence rate among men than women and is four times more common in developing nations. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) estimates that the global burden of colorectal cancer will increase by 56 per cent between 2020 and 2040, to more than three million new cases per year. The estimated increase in the number of deaths from the disease is even larger, by 69 per cent to about 1.6 million deaths worldwide in 2040.

Some of the risk factors associated with colorectal cancer are alcohol consumption, smoking and obesity.

“A low fibre and high fat diet also play a role...certain foods that contain nitrites have been associated with colon cancer,”noted Sam.

Some of the symptoms of colorectal cancer include abdominal pain, blood in the stool, constipation, bloating, unexplained weight loss, changes in appetite and diarrhoea.

It can be an aggressive cancer depending on the stage at which it is caught. The overall five year survival rate is 64 per cent.

“If the cancer is diagnosed at a localised stage, the survival rate is 91 per cent. If the cancer has spread to surrounding tissues or organs and/or the regional lymph nodes, the five year survival rate is 72 per cent,” said Sam.

In many cases, the symptoms of colon cancer can be mistaken for other ailments.

That’s why early screening is of paramount importance, said the Trinidad-born, US-based gastroenterologist. Colon cancer has a high survival rate if caught early.

“A colonoscopy is a screening test where a camera is inserted into the rectum that looks for polyps. If found, the polyps are removed which decreases your risk of colon cancer. You can also do a stool test which detects abnormal DNA cells,” explained Sam.

Throughout her career, Sam has treated patients on either ends of the spectrum. One of her patients had cancer that was localised to the colon; a hemicolectomy was performed and she is now cancer free. However another patient’s cancer which began in the colon metastasised, in other words it spread to other organs and his survival rate is now very low.

“I have seen many devastating cases of patients who had stage 4 colon cancer and it makes me very sad. Colon cancer is a preventable disease,”said Sam.

She advises that persons should start getting screened for colon cancer at the age of 45 — or earlier if there is a family history of colon cancer, irritable bowel syndrome or polyposis syndrome. In the meantime, try to decrease your risk factors; limit your alcohol consumption and your intake of red meat and processed meat and stop smoking.

She also urges people to have a regular exercise routine and eat a low fat, high fibre diet. According to a study done by the IARC, eating fish regularly can reduce your risk of developing colorectal cancer.

