Get something and WAVE IT!

Getting God’s people from all walks of life on one accord.
That is the main objective of “Wave It” a four-way praise and worship musical collaboration between soca veteran Nigel Lewis, dancehall icon Papa San (Tyrone Thompson), American hip-hop act Canton Jones and Bahamian gospel music producer Daniel Musgrove.
Lewis, best remembered by soca fans for his 1996 Carnival hit “Movin’ [to the left]”, said all four musical acts had spoken about working together for years. They finally got together in studio a month ago with Musgrove to get the star-studded track done.
“It was such an honour to work with great men of God doing work for the kingdom. Each individual I have met with over the years spoke of doing a track together but did not know that we would come together on this track.
“We are bringing the Caribbean people and people from places far and wide together as one, just like the West Indies cricket team, but with music,” Lewis told the Kitcharee during a WhatsApp exchange on Thursday.
Papa San, now a senior pastor at the Florida, USA-based Our Father’s Kingdom Ministries International, called it a real joy to bring different cultural expressions to one unifying message. The Jamaican dancehall legend is best remembered across the region for his string of hits during the late 80s and early 90s including: “Animal Party”, “I will Survive”, “Style and Fashion” and “Legal Rights”.
“God scatters his people all over and uses them in different ways. It’s an amazing thing to spread our wings from the Caribbean to Africa and all over the globe. It’s always a blessing to come together in unity knowing although we come from different places, with different backgrounds and sometimes we may even dress different, but we all represent one kingdom and serve one Lord,” Papa San said.
Answering a divine call, glorifying his God through music was always the plan for Lewis. The former Roy Cape All Stars lead singer said he made a personal promise to God to leave behind a secular life at the height of his mainstream music success.
“My personal conviction was made in 1995. before I did ‘Movin to the Left’. I was heading to practice with Roy Cape All Stars and on that day I decided to talk to the Lord and I said: ‘Lord if you give me three years in the world, I will come serve you in the kingdom’. That was my prayer.
Uncertain as to whether his prayer would be answered, Lewis decided to leave it at that. Within six months in January of 1996, he had two mainstream hit songs “Movin” and ‘Puwah”. The following year he was again ruling the party circuit alongside his brother Marvin with the hits “Follow The Leader” and “The Urge”.
“In 98 was another hit song: ‘Take That and Cool It’ but then the Holy Spirit reminded me of the deal that I had made with the Lord. One Sunday during the height of the Carnival season of 98, I woke up, went to church and never left. It was at that time I realised I needed a change in my life. I was lost and did not understand a lot about life, love, relationships and being responsible. Since coming into the Kingdom I have learned how to be all of that and more, my soul is at peace and I feel more alive than before. I sing for the right reasons now,” Lewis revealed.
The power is in the message
Papa San’s shift from mainstream to gospel music was similarly inspired by a divine calling. The Kingston, Jamaica native walked away from a lucrative musical career to not only sing praise and worship music but to actively preach the word of God from a pulpit.
Interestingly, the dancehall and reggae rhythms that fuelled his fast rise to fame in the 80s and the 90s remain very much a part of his new life. Not everyone endorses his approach but the veteran musician is adamant that the right message is valuable on any beat.
“Beats don’t speak. We have to understand what is taking the beat to you. Every country have a culture. Trinidad is known for calypso. Jamaica is known for reggae. It’s part of the fabric of your culture as well, people, opinions and expressions. So this ah de music everybody can relate to so we have to send our message on our music so our people can relate to it,” Papa San argued.
He said many Christians around the region favour American R&B as the “correct way to do gospel” not realising that this genre also carries secular messages.
“When we look at America they use R&B to send secular messages and also use it to send gospel messages as well. It’s only a beat. Sometimes people get over-religious and overdo it and don’t understand. The message is what is important.
“A diamond ring in a brown paper bag still has value and similarly if you put a rotten egg in a Louis Vuitton bag it’s still a rotten egg. So stay on scripture, send your message and make sure what you have to say edifies people and brings dem to Christ. And to the rest I say when God is working, let God work,” Papa San added.
With over 100,000 streams on Spotify and hundreds of thousands more views across all social media pages one thing is for certain: the cross-culture approach of “Wave It” is working. Its all God’s plan, insists Musgrove.
“I wanted the world to know no matter where we from we got the same love for Jesus. You see how the world is so divided today. I hope this song will bring unity not just in the gospel industry but cultural unity. If we can stand together we can show the world that they can come together no matter where you from or the genre of music you do or listen to,” Musgrove said.
Above all else Lewis said music must bring joy. That’s an emotion the whole world needs more of especially during the ongoing global pandemic, he concluded.
“Nothing beats a joyous person. The world is in a current state with this pandemic. There has been so much doom and gloom in the world and we need some positive, uplifting, have-a-good-time, forget-all-your-worries type of music to keep the mind free and focused on staying positive no matter what. Whether its gospel, positive music or Bob Marley style of music, once its positive it will keep us going regardless of what life throws at us. Music will always be a pinnacle part of life,” Lewis ended.