Get those Carnival Kicks!

Comfortable Carnival shoes, check! If you are a masquerader, expect to walk, jump, or wine about 23 miles (60,000 steps) on Carnival Monday and Tuesday, so it makes sense that comfortable shoes should be at the top of your list in preparation for the revelry.
Shoe designer Farrah Chow-Quan, founder and owner of Carnival Kicks, has created a niche market for comfortable Carnival shoes. The designer came up with the idea for Carnival Kicks as a side hustle 14 years ago, after she found it difficult to find comfortable but funky boots to match her costume for Trinidad Carnival.
Chow-Quan spoke with the Kitcharee about her love for design and her growing Carnival Kicks brand, which has become a sought-after brand locally, regionally, and internationally. Chow-Quan said her aim was to fill the gap in the market for footwear specific to the needs of festival-goers/masqueraders.
“I’ve been at it for 14 years as an extra stream of income, but it wasn’t until three years ago, I left my job to focus on Carnival Kicks full time. This is my first business venture. I’ve always worked in marketing, so I had some knowledge of that, and I created a website, which was my first foray into e-commerce. The timing of me leaving the job was not great because there was the Covid-19 pandemic shortly after,” Chow-Quan said.
Carnival Kicks was started in 2008 and was previously distributed locally by Micles. Chow-Quan said to satisfy global carnivals and cater to the Caribbean Diaspora in the US, it became an e-commerce store. The shoes are known for their durability, being well-made to cater to masquerade-type activities, as well as being incredibly stylish. For 2023, Carnival Kicks has evolved into a physical pop-up store, at 18 Nizam Street, St. James, offering shoes and Carnival accessories.
She said, “Over time, the brand gained a huge following, and we began providing shoes to carnivals all over the world, including places as far as Japan, Australia, and Europe. So there is a market for fun, funky shoes, and we were able to fill that void.
“We now have secured distributors in several countries and operate a year-round e-commerce business focused on festival-goers, ravers, and any fabulous, funky woman looking for unique and inspiring accessories,” Chow-Quan said.
The entrepreneur said Carnival Kicks is largely a family run business. “I am a sole entrepreneur. I have staff that help, and it’s also family run. My dad manages the Trinidad division and between the two of us, we really knock off the workload. I do the design, and I also work with product engineers who help design the form and function of the shoe,” she said.
Chow-Quan said 2023 has proven to be an excellent year for sales “We are mainly online, although we do some pop-up shops. Sales have been good this year, and surprisingly, coming out of the pandemic, this is our best year yet. Coming out of the pandemic, nobody really knew which direction it would go although we knew it would be a big Carnival, but the responses have been really amazing,” she said.
She said owning a business can be challenging. “It has its ups and downs and its challenges. And some days you want to quit, and some days you are beyond proud. There are trials and tribulations, but it is always a good feeling to look at what you’ve created.
“But I love Carnival, and I love being creative. Actually, when I started it, I wrote down that I wanted to travel and that I wanted to see my culture showcased all over the world in the form of Carnival Kicks. Carnival tourism is now a thing, and Carnival Kicks is a part of that tourism product,” Chow-Quan said.
She said material suitable for the climate is used, and her shoes come in sizes six to twelve. She said sizing variety is important. Carnival Kicks come in standard flats and comfy boots, thigh high and short and caters to people who prefer heels and also comes with a sturdy and comfortable wedge boot. Customers can choose from styles which include Baddie Combat; Sidekick (comes with pockets); Sasha Wedge, Christy Thigh High or Gigi.
Chow-Quan is working on expanding the brand to include more sustainable and eco-friendly options. “We have lots more feet to put shoes on. We are becoming a more sustainable business. I would really like to go into making the materials of the shoes more earth-friendly by recycling water bottles as the materials for the shoes to reduce our ecological footprint,” Chow-Quan said.