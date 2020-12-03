Get up and DANCE

It is a task that takes

enormous amounts of

dedication but for dancer Kieron Sargeant, his journey to success has prepared him for the journey he is about to

take. The choreographer, dancer,

researcher and visual artist, has launched the Kieron Dwayne Sargeant Dance Foundation Trinidad and Tobago, to give dancers a platform to thrive.

Sargeant has an extensive resume of work in the arts. His creative vision as an artist has offered him numerous opportunities to share ideas in culture, dance, and choreography, both nationally and internationally. Earlier this year, he was awarded a place in the Helen Pickett Choreographic Essentials Workshop, and Dance Artist Fellowship from UNESCO to South Africa.