Get up and DANCE

It is a task that takes
enormous amounts of
dedication but for dancer Kieron Sargeant, his journey to success has prepared him for the journey he is about to
take. The choreographer, dancer,
researcher and visual artist, has launched the Kieron Dwayne Sargeant Dance Foundation Trinidad and Tobago, to give dancers a platform to thrive.
Sargeant has an extensive resume of work in the arts. His creative vision as an artist has offered him numerous opportunities to share ideas in culture, dance, and choreography, both nationally and internationally. Earlier this year, he was awarded a place in the Helen Pickett Choreographic Essentials Workshop, and Dance Artist Fellowship from UNESCO to South Africa.
He has presented his research at the Preaching as Performance Conference, at the University of Calgary in Canada and the NEPCA Dance and Popular Culture Conference, at Worcester State University. He recently taught Master Classes
and Workshops in Afro Caribbean, Afro
Diasporic and Afro Contemporary at
Mojuba Black Dance Festival, International Black Dance Association Conference, University of Florida, National Dance Education Colorado Conference, Sacramento State University, Columbus State University, Florida State University, Edna Manley School of the Performing Arts (Jamaica) and the Dance Guild (Nigeria) and Adinkra Dance Company.
Sargeant received an MFA in Dance Performance and Choreography from Florida State University and Bachelor of Arts in Dance Education with a Minor in Cultural Studies from The University of the West Indies and continues to offer his cultural expertise at both national and international levels of the performing arts.
To empower dancers and others
The non-profit dance foundation, he said, will help to support the vision of dancers and artists by exposing them to opportunities through movement classes and intensives, scholarship opportunities, online courses, presentations on subjects surrounding dance education and history, and travel opportunities. “We are facilitating a space for the participants to excel in their desired fields of interest. The foundation seeks to encourage new platforms for artists and dancers to nurture their creativity, inspire their environments and empower themselves and the future of the arts industry in Trinidad and Tobago.
“The knowledge I have gained in going to the United States to pursue my academic and career endeavours gave me a chance to further see that these opportunities could exist for others from Trinidad and Tobago and I could be a vehicle to help them access that reality.
“I knew this would be a huge responsibility to take on, but my grandmother always used to say “One hand doh clap”, so I understood that I needed a team of people to help bring the goals I had for the last five years to fruition. I want to see others achieve the opportunities I’ve been able to achieve as an artist,” Sargeant said.
Sargeant said the dance foundation will focus on wholistic support. “Through this organisation, artists and dancers can begin to further understand and believe in their inner strengths and effectively interact at a national and international level. We are engaging in multiple workshops, dance intensives, conferences, and lecture demonstrations. We are also supporting through offering scholarships, consultation and engaging emerging dancers that wish to pursue their academic aspirations in dance.
“We are an NGO currently operating virtually because of Covid-19. The board of directors which include Candace Zachery Thompson — board adviser; Kamille Lynch Griffiths — board secretary; Lucette Regis — board scholarship committee; Cleveland Serries — oard scholarship committee; and Jamie J Philbert cultural adviser. These members see about the day to day operations and management of programming, administration and overall breadth of the foundation’s needs. Artistes and interested institutions may contact us for opportunities or possible partnerships,” Sargeant said.
Designer of movement
Sargeant, who is currently in the United States, is unable to return home due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the pandemic has caused him to do some soul searching. “One of the major effects Covid-19 has had on me is that I was unable to come home. It made me feel disconnected. I couldn’t
express myself in the fullness I have been used to.
“I am a designer of movement. I create stories to be told on bodies in any given space. It helps me to animate my history and understand that what is being created is coming from the
depths of
my soul. It also
gives me the feeling
of authenticity. This time
has made me think about how I needed
to transform as an artist. I realise that I would no longer have the same kinetic energy and elements that dance offers in a real-world atmosphere, like being able to collectively sweat with my peers and connecting to live drums in a community space.
“I believe dancers, on the whole, were affected because there were limited ways for them to engage their craft. The closure of dance studios, dance companies and arts venues shut down the ability to work and possibly provide for themselves and families,” Sargeant said.
The Kieron Dwayne Sargeant Dance Foundation Trinidad and Tobago has hosted a series of online workshops and has found various ways to assist dancers throughout the pandemic. “We would like to partner with spaces that understand the importance of building and sustaining performing artists and the arts industry. We are interested in connecting with professionals who may assist artists and dancers with healthcare security, retirement plans, and financial literacy.
“We intend to continue to engage people of artistic communities along with other private sector individuals and organisations. Through our latest series of lecture demonstrations, Dance and Caribbean Histographies, Ethnographies and Choreographies which was built to give a deeper appreciation, understanding and continuum of our practices and retention in the Caribbean and how it is carried throughout the world, we have engaged dance scholars in the Caribbean region including practitioners in Trinidad and Tobago.
“We at the foundation saw the need to distribute 14 scholarships for movement and dance intensives and an online dance course in dance criticism. We are still seeking other ways to help during this pandemic and hope that what we have been able to do thus far has offered some assistance to the crisis these dancers are currently facing,” Sargeant said.