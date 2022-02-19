Getting the Greene Light

Canadian-Trinidadian producer, Marsha Greene is at the forefront of the CBC and BET+’s anticipated new drama series, The Porter. Inspired by real events, The Porter is a gripping story of empowerment and idealism that highlights the moment when railway workers from both Canada and the United States joined together to give birth to the world’s first black union. The CBC series about black porters and Montreal’s jazz hub Little Burgundy community is set to become Canada’s biggest black-led television production.
Born in Canada to Trinidadian parents, Greene is the executive producer, co-showrunner and co-creator of the new Canadian TV series, which will make its world premiere in Canada on CBC, Canada’s national public broadcaster, beginning tomorrow, February 21 at 9 p.m. and will also be available to stream on CBC Gem, CBC’s streaming service.
Greene was first introduced to The Porter in 2015, when it was just an idea. She always loved storytelling, but that didn’t translate to film and television until much later in her life. The filmmaker recently spoke to the Kitcharee via WhatsApp, about the film, her Trini roots and her life as a Canadian filmmaker.
The first season in the eight-part series of The Porter is set primarily in Montreal, Chicago and Detroit as the world rebuilds after the First World War; it depicts another battle as it ripples through the black community in Little Burgundy, Montreal - known, at the time, as the “Harlem of the North”. For the American and Canadian men working as railway porters, it’s a fight for equity and dignity.
Greene said the film is an important facet of history that people need to be aware of. “So often all we get to see about black people in history is slavery. We felt it was important for people today to see how our ancestors resisted, rebelled, fought and won the freedom we enjoy today. This is the very beginning of the civil rights movement. These men and women, some of whom were immigrants, came together in North America and managed to change policy, create a middle class, and push back against the limitations of their race or gender or circumstances.
“Our show is inspired by history, but it is a work of fiction. So, we hope that people will seek out the true history and learn more about the remarkable achievements by the black men and women from Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. But also, we made the show with the intention that it would be aspirational. The characters have big dreams and they are fighting to achieve them. More than anything, The Porter is about black ambition. And we hope people will be inspired to chase their own dreams,” Greene said.
Greene said the idea for The Porter originated with Arnold Pinnock, one of the co-creators of the series. “He was an immigrant to Canada and was looking for stories about black Canadian history, which eventually led him to learn about the porters. But they weren’t only Canadian, there were also porters who were from the Caribbean and the United States. He learned that these men, from all over the world, came together to start the largest black union in North America, and he was inspired to make a series about them, which is when Annmarie and I were asked to step in and bring the story to the screen,” Greene said.
Greene said it wasn’t until 2020 that the show was fully financed. “Charles Officer, one of our directors, first told me about The Porter in 2015 when it was still just an idea. Three years later, I joined the development room where we built out the story and wrote five scripts. But unfortunately, we still needed more financing to make the show of our dreams. The producers asked me and Annmarie Morais (co-showrunner and co-creator) to take over the series, and for the next two years we fleshed out the idea more, building up the world and the community and in particular the women’s stories. It wasn’t until 2020 that the show was financed so we could enter production and start making the show you will see now,” Greene said.
Greene’s father ensured that she stayed connected to her Trini roots. Her parents are both from San Fernando and migrated to Canada in the 70s. She was born in London, Ontario, Canada - a smaller city about two hours west of Toronto, where she now resides. She loved reading and hearing stories as a child. “My mother used to take us to the library every week and my dad used to tell us bedtime stories.”
Greene majored in creative writing at university and worked in marketing for many years before she became a television writer.
“When I was 15, my dad introduced us to steel pan when he started a band called The Golden Harps Steel Orchestra. I played in his band for about ten years, starting on the double seconds and eventually moving to tenor pan.
“I always loved storytelling, but that didn’t translate to film and television until much later in my life. The passion for me came from collaborating with other artists; it’s very powerful to have an idea in your head that you bring to a writer’s room to become a story, and then bring to set to become a scene with directors and actors, which then eventually ends up on screen for an audience to enjoy. Television and film are such a powerful medium, I know how much shows in my childhood, like A Different World, affected me. So, it became my passion to tell authentic stories that would resonate with audiences,” Greene said.
About The Porter
Set in the early 1920s and inspired by real events, The Porter is a new CBC TV series (CBC is Canada’s national public broadcaster) that follows train porters Junior Massey and Zeke Garrett, Junior’s wife Marlene, and upstart performer Lucy, as a tragedy in the community sets them on starkly different paths to a better life. While Junior takes advantage of a broken system to pursue money and power in gambling and bootlegging, Zeke fights the railway to change the system from within by unionising the black porters. Marlene questions whether her work as a Black Cross nurse is truly serving her community, while Lucy takes her success into her own hands – whatever the cost. As each pursues their goals, their once unbreakable bonds are stretched to their limits. Will they need to betray each other and their community to make their dreams reality? The series stars Aml Ameen, Ronnie Rowe Jr, Mouna Traoré, Loren Lott, Olunike Adeliyi and Alfre Woodard (who also serves as one of the series executive producers).