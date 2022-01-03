Sorrow for the dead and dying, fear of more infections to come and hopes for an end to the coronavirus pandemic were—again—the bittersweet cocktail with which the world said good riddance to 2021 and ushered in 2022.

New Year’s Eve, which used to be celebrated globally with a free-spirited wildness, felt instead like a case of deja vu, with the fast-spreading Omicron variant again filling hospitals. In London, officials said as many as 1 in 15 people were infected with the virus in the week before Christmas, while hospitalisations of Covid-19 patients in the UK rose 44 per cent in the last week.