Gift for Life touches lives in time of Covid

Gift for life Foundation (GFLF) continues to work tirelessly throughout the pandemic. Christmas 2020 and January 2021 thus far were no different.
Even though there was a drop in donations, there was a dramatic increase in demands. The foundation’s finances were very uncertain, but sincere gratitude goes out to loyal supporters of the foundation. The generosity of supporters and corporate sponsors has been heartwarming and has given the group hope that it will always be able to reach out to many needy families and children.
GFLF has managed to adapt to the new normal because of the resilience shown by its members. They will do whatever it takes for underprivileged children and the needy.
GFLF once again embarked on its yearly drive, touching lives from children’s homes and communities across the country from Christmas Day 2020 to the first week of January 2021.
The food hamper and gift distribution to over 500 families and over 1,000 disadvantaged children living in squatter areas, poor communities and over 25 children’s homes is an expression of the foundation’s love.
It continued on its yearly Christmas drive to share gifts of love, time, joy and excitement to jovial faces. Devices/tablets were also given to needy children as a gift of education.
At children’s homes and communities, members of the GFLF were met with thrilled voices, blissful smiles and songs of honour as the gifts and goodies were handed out to the children. The families were all so appreciative of the food hampers that some of them cried upon receiving.
Some families and children expressed how stifled they felt all the months during the pandemic and how high in spirits they were to see GFLF’s members who brought cheer to them. It meant the world to them to see Santa Claus even though no hugging was allowed.
An administrative staff member at a children’s home in East Trinidad commented, “You all constantly lend a hand to our children to take their minds away from any difficulty and unhappiness and you all always make our children feel extraordinary, and we are certainly very appreciative.”
GFLF is continuing its Food, Essentials and Back to School Drive – Tablets/Devices for the next few months. For further details contact their office at 672-5157, 734- 0796, 709- 0394 or 475-5090. E-mail: giftforlifefoundation2009@hotmail.com or visit website: www.giftforlifefoundationtt.com.