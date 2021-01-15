Gift for Life touches lives in time of Covid

Gift for life Foundation (GFLF) continues to work tirelessly throughout the pandemic. Christmas 2020 and January 2021 thus far were no different.

Even though there was a drop in donations, there was a dramatic increase in demands. The foundation’s finances were very uncertain, but sincere gratitude goes out to loyal supporters of the foundation. The generosity of supporters and corporate sponsors has been heartwarming and has given the group hope that it will always be able to reach out to many needy families and children.