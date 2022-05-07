Girl Be Heard T&T (GBHTT) is enrolling girls ages 13-18 for its new cohort. Since 2017, the organisation has used its platform to build young leaders through socially conscious theatre, storytelling and performance.
Spearheading the local arm is former teacher and vice-principal of Bishop’s Centenary College, Akai Webster, who said: “It is important for many powerful voices of girls to be heard, the programme creates a safe space for young women to discuss difficult and important issues, such as consent, rape culture, body image, depression, sexual identity, self-confidence, leadership and the list goes on.”
In October 2021, GBHTT hosted its first show “Unplugged” under the theme “Radical Hope”. Webster said “For that cohort of GBHTT we focussed on girls in the migrant communities through Living Waters and La Casita Cultural Heritage and we were able to enrol 12 participants. On April 7 these young ladies made their final appearance on the virtual stage for a show titled ‘What is Your Revolution?’. These participants have travelled from Jamaica, Pakistan, Syria and Venezuela for a better life here in Trinidad.GBHTT will continue to work with Living Waters and La Casita since GBH is about amplifying the voices of young women and girls across the world.”
New York Girl Be Heard executive director, Chiwoniso Kaitano said the partnership between the NYC and T&T is inspiring. It has been incredible to watch the growth of this programme. The partnership represents what we hope to achieve in all our programmes when we further expand globally within the next five years.
“The teams work closely with each other to understand and respect the unique socio-cultural context of the local and migrant girls and young women in T&T. We serve a vital need for them: to feel a sense of belonging and autonomy in their lives, by devising programmes that give them the confidence to empower themselves through self-expression and socially conscious theatre-making and performing arts.” Kaitano said.
For further information on GBHTT or for online enrolment visit girlbeheardtt on Facebook email beentertainmenttt@gmail.com