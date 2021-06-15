There should be more platforms that encourage female empowerment and for the voices of girls and young women to be heard. With this in mind, Girl Be Heard (GBH) has created a programme which utilises storytelling, theatre and arts and other socially conscious initiatives to create change.
GBH, which originally started in New York, USA, has extended its programme to young girls in Trinidad and Tobago, which in 2016 saw 15 girls from Bishop’s Centenary College (BCC) participating in the initiative to create a platform for self-expression and self-awareness, through assistance from the United States Embassy in T&T and the Oak Foundation.
This year, participants from East, West, North and South Trinidad, and three participants from Tobago, have recently successfully auditioned and are now enrolled in the GBH Trinidad and Tobago (GBHTT) programme, 2021. The young women of GBHTT will be featured in a virtual concert on June 24 titled “Unplugged”.
Spearheading the Trinidad arm of GBH, former teacher and vice-principal of Bishop’s Centenary College and programme manager of GBH Akai Webster said she is pleased with the strides the programme has made in this country as it creates a space for young women to speak out on issues that concern them.
Webster’s passion to work with youth has led her to develop a series of initiatives that has led to the empowerment of many young girls. “My passion for young people began when I became a parent. I got involved in every aspect of my children’s lives while they were in school, from preschool to tertiary education; I was a member of their schools’ PTA (parent–teacher association), attended field trips, planned school events, became their athletic coach, so much so that my two last children are national athletes. I joined the staff of Bishop’s Centenary as an IT (information technology) and social studies teacher in 2010 and resigned as vice-principal this year.
Giving girls a platform to speak out
Webster said one out of three girls have or will experience physical or sexual violence in their life. “At GBH, we facilitate healing and empowerment to give girls a platform to speak about their experiences and have their voices heard. Those years spent at BCC all-girls’ school opened me to the issues that not just young people face but our young girls. I took every opportunity to encourage students in extracurricular activities and any empowerment programmes, for example, ‘Women and girls in ICT’, APP building competitions, essay competitions, cultural exchange. So much so, we marched around the savannah for international women’s day rallies; you name it, we were part of it.
“It gave me an opportunity to interact with the girls not only on a professional level but on a personal level. I made every effort to assist girls with their social issues, even putting them on to professionals who helped them and their families. In my opinion, young people need persons they can trust, advocates, a listening ear and, most of all, an opportunity to be heard.
“The programme ran for three years at the college before being opened to young women outside the school in 2020. The programme is sponsored by Girl Be Heard US, the US Embassy in Port of Spain and local parent company BE Entertainment,” Webster said.
“The GBH curriculum fosters healthy, confident, articulate, self-aware young people who are engaged in their schools and communities. GBH philosophy is, ‘If a young person can change their own life, they can change the lives of girls everywhere’.
“Our girls have gone on to be national scholars, they have enrolled in theatre arts programmes at different universities, they have become performers, storytellers and activists. We envision a world in which every young person is valued and encouraged to be leaders and change-makers.
“Programme participants, with the help of their teaching artists, showcase their work throughout the year at a variety of shows. The first show being the concert Unplugged. The focus is on identity and leadership. All the theatrical work is written and performed by girls in our programmes where they share personal experiences and perspectives, write, laugh, listen and build a supportive community of artists and activists. You will see the girls perform their pieces, both live and recorded. We hope this virtual performance gives the audience a renewed spirit of community and a commitment of allowing our girls to be heard,” Webster said.
Giving T&T’s youths the
opportunity to shine
Webster said taking up the mantle for GBH Trinidad and Tobago is just a start. “Trinidad and Tobago youths are full of talent, inspiration and potential; they just need the opportunity to shine, and I plan on providing that. Two of my colleagues, now good friends, Veronique Francois and Nyol Manswell founded Blessed Essence Entertainment (BE Entertainment), the local parent company of GBHTT.
“The mission of the organisation is to enhance the entertainment industry, to provide opportunities and to train professionals by perfecting natural talents, with special emphasis on persons aged 11-18. Its areas of focus include poetry, stagecraft and film, but are not limited to theatre and music. As administrative director, I am delighted for yet another opportunity to reach young people.
“GBH is teaching young women and girls around the country to find their own voice through the arts. Girl Be Heard’s mission is to develop, amplify and celebrate the voices of girls through socially conscious theatre making. It is important for the many powerful voices of these girls to be heard, and this programme creates a safe space for young women to discuss difficult but important issues, such as consent, rape culture, body image, depression, sexual identity, self-confidence, leadership, and the list goes on.
“Armed with optimism and a commitment to young leaders everywhere, the Girl Be Heard team is building and broadening the essential work needed to develop, grow and amplify the sheer power and voices of youth.”