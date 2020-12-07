A 15-year-old Colorado high school pupil and young scientist who has used artificial intelligence and created apps to tackle contaminated drinking water, cyberbullying, opioid addiction and other social problems has been named Time Magazine’s first-ever “Kid of the Year”.

Gitanjali Rao, a sophomore at STEM School Highlands Ranch in suburban Denver who lives in the city of Lone Tree, was selected from more than 5,000 nominees in a process that culminated with a finalists’ committee of children, Time for Kids reporters and comedian Trevor Noah.

Rao told The Associated Press in a Zoom interview from her home on Friday that the prize is “nothing that I could have ever imagined. And I’m so grateful and just so excited that we’re really taking a look at the upcoming generation and our generation, since the future is in our hands.”

Time said in a statement that, along with Nickelodeon, it wanted to recognise “the rising leaders of America’s youngest generation” in making the award. For 92 years, Time has presented a “Person of the Year,” and the youngest ever was Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who was 16 when she graced the magazine’s cover last year.

Time said Rao stood out for creating a global community of young innovators and inspiring them to pursue their goals. Rao insists that starting out small doesn’t matter, as long as you’re passionate about it.

Rao’s innovating started early. At age 12, she developed a portable device to detect lead in water.

She’s created a device called Epione that diagnoses prescription opioid addiction at an early stage. She’s also devised an app called Kindly that uses artificial intelligence to help prevent cyberbullying. It allows teens to type in a word or phrase to find out if the words they’re using are bullying and lets them decide to edit what they’re sending or to proceed.

“And currently, I’m looking back at water, looking at moving things like parasitic compounds in water and how we can detect for that,” Rao said after a day’s remote schooling.

Make a better world

She told actress, activist and Time contributing editor Angelina Jolie in a Zoom interview that her science pursuits started early as a way to improve social conditions. The drinking water crisis in Flint, Michigan, inspired her work to develop a way to detect contaminants and send those results to a mobile phone, she said.

“I was like ten when I told my parents that I wanted to research carbon nanotube sensor technology at the Denver Water quality research lab, and my mom was like, “A what?” Rao told Jolie. She said that work “is going to be in our generation’s hands pretty soon. So if no one else is gonna do it, I’m gonna do it.”

The sensor technology involves molecules of carbon atoms that can detect chemical changes, including chemicals in water.

Rao has partnered with rural schools; museums; science, technology, engineering and mathematics organisations; and other institutions to run innovation workshops for thousands of other students.

In a world where science is increasingly questioned or challenged, Rao insisted that its pursuit is an essential act of kindness, the best way that a younger generation can better the world. Science and technology are being employed as never before to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, global warming and a host of other issues, she noted.

“We have science in everything we’re involved in, and I think that’s the biggest thing to put out there, that science is cool, innovating is cool, and anybody can be an innovator,” Rao said. “Anybody can do science.” —AP

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UTT receives first US patent

UTT receives first US patent

HISTORY is in the making at the University of Trinidad and Tobago. It surrounds the pursuit of a novel drug for type 2 diabetes which is being spearheaded by associate professor and researcher at UTT Dr Varma Rambaran. The researcher’s findings are so promising that the UTT received news three weeks ago that Rambaran’s project ‘Vanadium Insulin-Mimetics, Methods of Preparation and Methods of Treatment of Diabetes’ was granted a US patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

+2
Oodles of doodles

Oodles of doodles

LOCAL artist and creative director of Oodles of Art Doodles, Malissa Diaz has been creating art officially for the past 15 years. Her interest in art, though, began from the moment she was able to hold a marker; back then her tiny creations were the result of a child’s imagination. Today, her artwork which can be found in local and international homes has been molded by years of experience and exploration of different mediums. Her goal is to create art that brings spaces to life and adds colour and excitement.

Pork delights in Lopinot

Pork delights in Lopinot

“Ruffest, yuh want ham for Christmas?” a woman in the meat shop asks her male companion. With a big grin on his face he answers: “Of course, girl; you know every Christmas I want my pork!”

Living the High Life

Living the High Life

Machel Montano is energy personified.

Every time Double M hits a stage, he transmits magnanimous amounts of his feel-good aura to thousands of leaping, gleeful fans. Off stage he manages more businesses than he has fingers including real estate properties, music studios home and abroad and a growing cocoa empire with his popular Montanos Chocolate.

Amid all this the Soca Monk still found the gusto to take soca music all over the globe, as far east as Japan, all through Europe and North America and parts of Africa.

These days, in the middle of a deadly global pandemic, Montano has retreated to his safe space: the land. All but totally off the grid, soca’s one true king is living like a peasant and loving it.

Bulletin

Bulletin

Welcome to the latest instalment of the Bocas Book Bulletin, a monthly roundup of Caribbean literary news, curated by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Trinidad and Tobago’s annual literary festival, and published in the Sunday Express.

New releases

The latest novel from France-based Jamaican writer Alecia McKenzie, A Million Aunties (Blouse & Skirt Books/Akashic) follows an American-born artist as he travels back to Jamaica, his mother’s home island, in the aftermath of a personal tragedy.