Bunji Garlin

Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) programme director Major David Benjamin, in delivering welcome remarks at the Getting Youth Ready For Life 20th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service held at Government Campus Plaza Auditorium, Richmond Street, Port of Spain, recently, stated proudly that “28, 970 young people had graduated from the premier youth development programme in the country, thus far.” In addition, he said “about 87 of these young adults were currently employed as graduate trainees wth the CCC programme stationed throughout the eight regions and its headquarters”.

Permanent secretary Farook Hosein, delivered remarks on behalf of Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings.

The theme of the event was “Give thanks to the Lord for He is good. His love endures forever” (Psalm 107:1).

Other highlights included an awards segment and a video presentation themed “20 years of Getting Youth Ready For Life”.

CCC prepares youth for life with a slew of programmes including conservation, cosmetology, auto mechanics, culinary arts, entrepreneurship, tourism and entertainment. Arima resident entertainer Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) came in for kudos as “a proud product of CCC”.

T&T Defence Force

a critical pillar

Benjamin said: “Today we celebrate the success of our young adults, who have transformed into disciplined, confident, empowered people with a sense of national pride. We celebrate those who have moved on and become entrepreneurs, those who have become employable in the public and private sectors, and those that are doing meaningful things to contribute to the development of Trinidad and Tobago.”

Benjamin added: “The T&T Defence Force is a critical pillar, a lynchpin that keeps this programme in stasis. CCC is broadening the scope of our skills training options to facilitate a greater level of diversity for the trainees, and provide those who graduate with more opportunities to express their innovative potential. Hence this cycle, the first installment of Introduction to Building and Construction is being conducted by the First Engineer Battalion of the Trinidad and Tobago regiment.”

Benjamin also said CCC celebrated the continued partnership with Vehicle Management Company of Trinidad and Tobago (VMCOTT), having just signed its second memorandum of understanding (MOU), intended to develop and establish policies that will promote and sustain the market of auto mechanics for CCC trainees.

On the way forward, he said: “We have to be agile and flexible to adjust to the societal norms that prevail in order that we can assist in providing solutions to school violence, truancy and social strife.”

Hosein commended CCC hierarchy, stakeholders and volunteers for “20 years of excellent service to the young people of T&T”. He said: “Young people have viable opportunities to become productive citizens. They will have a space that will empower them to realise their full potential. Even with the virtual platform, they have performed extremely well and shown great resilience. Over 91 per cent have achieved a skills certificate.”

Appreciation for outstanding citizens

Team supervisor-North West-Avinash Jagoo-Ten years of meritorious service

Team supervisor-Operations Department-Victoria London-11 years of meritorious service

Team supervisor-South/Central-Tiffany Wade-11 years of meritorious service

Administrative Officer-North East-Alfred Edwards-11 years of meritorious service

Warrant Officer Class 1-Ricardo Mitchell-OIC-Sub-Accounts- Specialised Youth Service Programme-Finance-20 years of meritorious service

GRADUATION DAY

College Boy Jesse (Jesse Stewart) is the new leadeer of the legendary D All Starz soca band.

Jesse, the 2020 International Soca Monarch (Groovy), will fill the void left by his late cousin, soca icon Blaxx (Dexter Stewart) on the legendary Roy Cape-founded band’s frontline. Blaxx, a huge supporter of Jesse’s relatively young career, passed away from Covid-19 on March 28.

Fragments of Beauty

For the first time, artist Kathy-Ann Perkins will allow viewers into her beautiful world, through “Fragments of Beauty”, the artist’s solo exhibition., which will be featured on May 10, at Horizons Art Gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James.

In Perkins’ body of work, the viewer will experience landscapes, portraits, old houses and a bevy of scenes as acts of passion which the artist offers through her world.

Bocas Book Bulletin

Welcome to the latest installment of the Bocas Book Bulletin, a monthly roundup of Caribbean literary news, curated by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Trinidad and Tobago’s annual literary festival, and published in the Sunday Express.

GIRL, BE HEARD!

Girl Be Heard T&T (GBHTT) is enrolling girls ages 13-18 for its new cohort. Since 2017, the organisation has used its platform to build young leaders through socially conscious theatre, storytelling and performance.

Spearheading the local arm is former teacher and vice-principal of Bishop’s Centenary College, Akai Webster, who said: “It is important for many powerful voices of girls to be heard, the programme creates a safe space for young women to discuss difficult and important issues, such as consent, rape culture, body image, depression, sexual identity, self-confidence, leadership and the list goes on.”

A Poem for Mummy

Pearl Boodoosingh 6th December 1930 - 25th February 2022

A million times, I’ve needed you

A million times, I’ve cried If love alone could have saved you

You never would have died.

NPATT hosts 50th anniversary awards ceremony

SANTA ROSA First Peoples Community chief Ricardo Bharath-Hernandez paid kudos to the National Parang Association of Trinidad and Tobago (NPATT) for their perseverance at its 50th Anniversary gala and award ceremony at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Keate Street, Port of Spain, on April 30. The theme was “A Golden Art Form Evolves”.