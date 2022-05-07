Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) programme director Major David Benjamin, in delivering welcome remarks at the Getting Youth Ready For Life 20th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service held at Government Campus Plaza Auditorium, Richmond Street, Port of Spain, recently, stated proudly that “28, 970 young people had graduated from the premier youth development programme in the country, thus far.” In addition, he said “about 87 of these young adults were currently employed as graduate trainees wth the CCC programme stationed throughout the eight regions and its headquarters”.
Permanent secretary Farook Hosein, delivered remarks on behalf of Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings.
The theme of the event was “Give thanks to the Lord for He is good. His love endures forever” (Psalm 107:1).
Other highlights included an awards segment and a video presentation themed “20 years of Getting Youth Ready For Life”.
CCC prepares youth for life with a slew of programmes including conservation, cosmetology, auto mechanics, culinary arts, entrepreneurship, tourism and entertainment. Arima resident entertainer Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) came in for kudos as “a proud product of CCC”.
T&T Defence Force
a critical pillar
Benjamin said: “Today we celebrate the success of our young adults, who have transformed into disciplined, confident, empowered people with a sense of national pride. We celebrate those who have moved on and become entrepreneurs, those who have become employable in the public and private sectors, and those that are doing meaningful things to contribute to the development of Trinidad and Tobago.”
Benjamin added: “The T&T Defence Force is a critical pillar, a lynchpin that keeps this programme in stasis. CCC is broadening the scope of our skills training options to facilitate a greater level of diversity for the trainees, and provide those who graduate with more opportunities to express their innovative potential. Hence this cycle, the first installment of Introduction to Building and Construction is being conducted by the First Engineer Battalion of the Trinidad and Tobago regiment.”
Benjamin also said CCC celebrated the continued partnership with Vehicle Management Company of Trinidad and Tobago (VMCOTT), having just signed its second memorandum of understanding (MOU), intended to develop and establish policies that will promote and sustain the market of auto mechanics for CCC trainees.
On the way forward, he said: “We have to be agile and flexible to adjust to the societal norms that prevail in order that we can assist in providing solutions to school violence, truancy and social strife.”
Hosein commended CCC hierarchy, stakeholders and volunteers for “20 years of excellent service to the young people of T&T”. He said: “Young people have viable opportunities to become productive citizens. They will have a space that will empower them to realise their full potential. Even with the virtual platform, they have performed extremely well and shown great resilience. Over 91 per cent have achieved a skills certificate.”
Appreciation for outstanding citizens
Team supervisor-North West-Avinash Jagoo-Ten years of meritorious service
Team supervisor-Operations Department-Victoria London-11 years of meritorious service
Team supervisor-South/Central-Tiffany Wade-11 years of meritorious service
Administrative Officer-North East-Alfred Edwards-11 years of meritorious service
Warrant Officer Class 1-Ricardo Mitchell-OIC-Sub-Accounts- Specialised Youth Service Programme-Finance-20 years of meritorious service