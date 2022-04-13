YOU know it’s the Easter season when the kites begin to come out.
Kite-flying season is here and nothing brings back childhood memories like a kite-flying on a perfectly windy, sunny day during Easter.
Shastri Bridglal grew up in the farming community of Barrackpore fixing bicycles with his friends as a hobby. During kite season, the skills he learned fixing bicycles laid the foundation for him to experiment with “flight” and kite-flying. For Shastri and many of his friends in the community, it became a lesson on not just flight, but environmental conservation.
Bridglal started making kites from cocoyea brooms and progressed to using more complex materials, such as bamboo and carat. His kites vary from small fighters, to as big as six-foot mad bulls, and the Venezuelan mad bulls known as papagayo.
Bridglal recently spoke with the Express about his love of “flight” and how fixing bicycles as a young boy with his friends piqued his interest and developed his passion for building kites.
“I grew up on a farm in the farming community of Barrackpore. When I was younger, it was a common practice for the children in school to earn an income from farming to support their families and sustain their education.
“I was always interested in flight. When you spend time making something, and then you get to see it in the air, it gives you great joy. While working, we would watch the birds soar. From my extensive reading, I learned about the Wright brothers and how they were bicycle repair guys credited with the first manned flight.”
He continued: “We were bicycle repair guys who also spent our spare time building things from debris found on the gardens, such as ropes, strings, twine, nylon and heavy-duty industrial plastic that seedling starter soil came in. Our workshops were simple three to four-bedroom camps with all amenities that my grandfather built to accommodate us during our rest time, and also cook while we were working or studying. We would often ride our bicycles from Barrackpore to most beaches in the south coast, namely Quinam Bay, where we would then have kite-flying on the beach.”
“Due to coastal erosion and climate change, much of the sand has been taken away from these beaches, and there is now limited shoreline for these activities,” Bridglal said, adding that children should be taught from early to preserve their environment.
“We first started making kites from complex materials. If young children are taught to save materials that will be thrown away, such as plastic bags, it will help greatly in environmental preservation and reduce the number of materials that eventually end up in landfills.”
Hec said: “Some boys even broke glass bottles and coated their lines in glass shards to bring other kites down. Even attaching razor blades to the edge of their fighters. But we knew the risks of a kite falling with a sharp object attached was not a smart idea, so we refrained from doing that.”
He said: “I have been to many competitions over the years, mostly to send a kite up, and give it to a youngster who doesn’t have one. I am involved with the 90.5 FM kite-flying competition, known as one of the biggest kites flying competitions of the year. It draws in kite enthusiasts from as far as our sister isle,” Bridglal said.
Bridglal said building a kite takes time to perfect. Complex kites can take weeks to design and complete. “If the compass is not balanced, it will not fly true. And if the materials are unbalanced, it will not fly properly. You can make a kite in as little as five to 15 minutes, or the more complex ones can even take days.
“Kite-flying is not as popular as it once was, because children are now being raised indoors and they have a lot more technology to entertain them. I believe that kite-making should be taught to the youngsters because it is an art,” Bridglal said.
A simple kite is fairly easy to make
• Take a sheet of paper and fold one end over to the opposite side to form a triangle. Cut the excess paper at the bottom. When open, the folded section should be a square.
• For added support use the thread to tie two coconut stems together in a spiral manner. Do this for another two of the stems.
• Turn the paper so that a pointed edge faces you (it would look like a diamond). Take one of your tied stems and place it along the fold of the paper and secure it with tape. Take the next stem (it should be about the same length as the first), bend slightly and tie thread to both ends. It should look like a bow for an arrow.
• Ensure that the bow can fit the paper comfortably and attach it so that the bow lies across the first stem. The body is complete.
• A strand or strands of cloth tied together form the tail of the kite. This is attached at the bottom. The bottom of the kite is the edge of the paper that is below the string of the bow.
• For the final part, thread a needle and use it to direct the thread to the centre. From the underside, pass the threaded needle through the paper, aim for a corner just above where the string of the bow intersects with the straight stem. Now pass the needle over the stem just above the string of the bow back to the underside. Leave about an inch from the paper on both sides of the string, cut and tie the ends together creating a loop. Repeat in the corners below the string of the bow.
• Tie thread to the loops you just created and leave it attached to the spool. This is the flying line.
All done, now the kite can be flown.