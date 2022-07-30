Moving to online learning disrupted the education process in a big way. The SEA results were a harsh slap of reality, as if we were not already facing the deep trouble we were in when teaching and learning had to move online two years ago. These results are only one reflection of the short-term effects of the pandemic on our education system and our children’s learning. We are yet to see the long-term effects and be prepared to cope with them.
Online learning consisted mainly of providing students with hand-outs, worksheets, and assignments and then grading these and returning to the students. Parents had to collect packages at school and then drop off the completed assignments. Many teachers tried to create online classes that resembled their live classes. The extent to which this worked is hard to assess, but we do know that a considerable percentage of students did not show up for these classes. We are yet to get an accurate measure of the number of students who gave up and ‘dropped out of school’ during this time.
So, what was missing in online learning?
- The human connection that is needed to help the student make sense of the curriculum material and connect it to real life for deep and true learning to take place.
- The opportunities to practice the teachings sufficiently until it was clearly understood.
- The opportunities to apply the learning to other situations so that the student could expand their mind.
- The opportunity for creative thinking.
An ongoing challenge to education is finding the balance between the affective (social and emotional) and the cognitive (intellectual or academic) aspects of learning. The pandemic has certainly brought to our immediate attention how vital this balance is for educating our young people.
The challenge now is to find that balance, regain the lost opportunities, and close the gap in our children’s learning created by this extended hiatus from active teaching and learning. The question is, are we able to close this gap in the next two months to prepare our students for secondary school or returning and re-adjusting to face-to-face learning? It is not simply about going from online lessons back to the classroom. It is also about getting used again to getting up early in the morning, getting ready for school, (for most) facing the traffic to and from school Monday – Friday, re-adjusting to a learning environment that includes 30 or 40 other students in the room, and the all-day schedules. It is about getting adjusted to all the social and emotional complications inherent in being in a building for so many hours with hundreds of other humans and their behaviour patterns.
It is a good time to remember some crucial facts about learning if we are to move forward and create meaningful and joyful learning experiences for our children.
Learning is the ability in any new situation to take in information, check it against already stored-up information, and come up with an appropriate response to the situation.
Learning, therefore, is not cramming, rote memorization and regurgitation of information, conditioning, or responding rigidly to situations.
During the process of learning the brain absorbs information through the senses and then operates like a filing cabinet. The information is sorted out and stored in specific areas according to similarity and relevance to already stored-up information. Once this information is stored properly, it is available for future use, i.e., we can pull it out whenever we need to “remember” something. In any future situation we use our intelligence to compare new incoming information with the stored-up information and come up with an appropriate response to the situation.
For real learning to take place therefore the following are important:
1. The incoming information must not be accompanied by excessive extraneous stimuli or distractions, e.g., extra noise: TV or radio, people talking. The brain will have extra work to filter out the necessary and useful information to be stored.
2. The information must be filed away properly. To help this to happen the material must make sense and be relevant to the learner. This way the brain can make connections and store the information correctly. Repetition and /or word associations help this storing process.
3. And of course, the learner must not be experiencing negative (or even intense positive) emotions since these will distract the cognitive part of the brain from performing its function.
The vacation remedial program offered by the Ministry of Education must be seen as a positive intervention to contribute to closing the gap but not the only intervention needed. Parents and teachers must work together to create learning environments and programs that blend the affective and cognitive aspects of learning. Education cannot continue to be the ‘same ole school’ as it has been pre-pandemic.
Whatever we can do as parents, teachers, and allies to provide environments that take those three factors into consideration will certainly assist our young people to improve their academic performance.