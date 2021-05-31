Good health... virtually!

THE contemporary realities of working remotely from home, loss of employment, home-schooling of children, and lack of physical contact with extended family members, friends and colleagues take time to get used to.
Adapting to intense lifestyle changes such as these, coupled with managing the fear of contracting Covid-19, takes a toll on an individual’s mental and physical aura.
As such, physical activities, relaxation techniques and proper eating habits can be valuable tools in maintaining sanity.
Chief executive officer of To’ren Healthcare Consultancy Leah Lewis, in an interview with the Express, said, for the first time in this country’s history, “We have a pandemic of this infectious nature coupled with the local epidemic of obesity in both adults and children.”
Enter the “Maximise Life Programme”, a six-week virtual weight loss and healthy living programme conceptualised by Lewis.
The programme commences on June 28 and includes CrossFit, core training, nutrition counselling, motivational talks and self-esteem coaching, just to name a few.
To’ren Healthcare Consultancy, according to Lewis, was birthed from a place of compassion towards those suffering from ill health.
“To’ren means beacon, and so it was created to be a light, illuminating the path toward healing, both physically and mentally,” Lewis explained.
From its inception in 2014 to present, the company focuses on creating opportunities for lifestyle change through personal and group consultations, training in the areas of health and wellness programme creation, and creating and managing unique wellness programmes.
Given that comorbidities are associated with Covid, Lewis said, “We choose to follow the course of using lifestyle change as the best treatment option, because most diseases today are closely linked to our personal behaviours. Improving physical activity, nutrition, sleep habits, substance use and effectively managing stress are areas where we see as valuable in identifying the root of illness and enhancing overall health. As I often say, you may not need a pill for your ill, you may simply need to change your daily habits.”
What separates your company and products from others? the Express asked.
Lewis said, “I choose to look at the ‘Why?’. Why do people do what they do? Why are they suffering in a particular area? I have found that in creating opportunities for behaviour change that leads to a healthier body, it is impossible to achieve this without having a healthy mind.
“My company therefore takes the time to incorporate strategies for transformed mindsets into our wellness programme designs. A health programme can only be successful when people see the need for changing their behaviour to be more important than maintaining their current behaviour. In other words, people must want to change, and this can only happen with a willing mind.”
It is because of this, Lewis said, the focus on lifestyle change as a major component in whatever we do is the first step to healthy living.
Uplifting things
The recent declaration of a state of emergency and Covid restrictions have not put a damper on the company’s focus. Instead, the virtual space has been fully embraced.
Stating the challenges faced are the social restrictions, Lewis said, despite working from home, enjoyment of outdoor activities such as exercising, singing in church or even going to church, in-person group interaction and other things have temporarily halted.
“So I try to avoid an overload of negative news reports and focus on positive and uplifting things to safeguard my mind and spirit. I work out indoors and stay connected to friends and colleagues online. I understand that this is only temporary, though, so I don’t mind that much. I find it a necessary sacrifice of pleasure for the saving of other people’s lives”.
On the business side, Lewis said, “The world has become mostly digital in our interaction. We are at home more often, eating whatever may be available to us. Many of us are overeating and exercising less frequently. Many have heightened stress levels from the effects of the pandemic and are not getting sufficient sleep.
“All of these combined, make the time ripe for an intervention like the Maximise LIFE Programme, because this programme meets us right where we are,” Lewis said.
She declared that the best defence human beings have against any illness, whether infectious or non-communicable, is a strong immune system, which mostly comes from the discipline of living a healthy lifestyle. Lewis further explained many individuals are not aware that being overweight and obese actually weakens the body’s ability to fight infectious disease, “and increase the risk for the development of lifestyle diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, asthma, certain cancers and more — all comorbidities.
“This programme recognises the benefits that healthy weight loss brings in the fight against Covid-19, and will certainly help its participants to lose weight and improve their overall health, and even more so, develop healthy habits that they can take with them throughout their lives,” she added.
Living healthy is expensive
There is a notion that living healthy can be expensive, given the prices of products. But, Lewis believes what is required is the right knowledge, as there are ways to get the most out of the resources.
She explained, “In the area of physical activity, gym or sports memberships may be substituted by at-home workouts, using online resources, and utilising outdoor spaces where available. We can learn how to cope with stress and negative emotions in a healthy way, and we can train ourselves to improve our sleeping habits.
“In the area of nutrition, inexpensive yet healthy food sources can be used, for example, local ground provisions, oatmeal, fresh fruits and vegetables, peas, beans, nuts and other grains, that we can be creative with. Locally produced meats, eggs and dairy are good, but even better is learning how to prepare them to eat in a beneficial way. Home-grown food is always a wonderful option as well.”
It is her belief that learning to feed ourselves right involves moving away from processed foods that contain high levels of sodium (salt), sugar, nitrites and unnecessary additives and preservatives which, in the long run, can lead to elevated levels of blood glucose and blood pressure abnormalities, among many other things.
“When we learn the foods that are actually good for our bodies and how to use them, we may find that healthy living may not be so expensive after all. We will be teaching all of this within the Maximise Life Programme,” she said.
Family motivation
Having a business is no easy task, it requires lots of work and sacrifice. What motivates you in this field? the Express asked.
One word, Lewis said: Family.
“I am driven by my love for family. When I remember the sacrifices that my parents made for my brother Dwight and I; where my father, Neville, did not live to see the fruits of his labour in his own business, nor in his children; where my mother Althea faces the many challenges of going on without him; where my brother continually sacrifices for our well-being; I cannot help but get up and pursue greatness.”
Religion is another motivating factor, she added.
“I cannot help but draw on the courage and the grace that comes from my relationship with Jesus Christ, to believe that absolutely nothing is impossible with Him. Like anyone else, I do get discouraged at times, but there’s always something inside of me that says, ‘try again’. So I do not give up. It matters not what anyone else says, or thinks, how they treat you, or what they believe. What matters most to me is what God says, and when He puts a desire in my heart, I will go all out to see it come to pass,” she said.
Adding this has been her mantra, which is applied to all areas of her life, including creating health programmes that have the potential to genuinely change many lives for the better.
For additional information To’ren Healthcare Consultancy can be contacted at: maximizenow@torenhealth.ml or visit www.torenhealth.ml