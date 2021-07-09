Good to the last drop!

There are many benefits to juicing fresh fruit and vegetables, says Felicia Wallace.
Wallace, a self-professed juicer, goes by the moniker Dr Juice. Her self-branded 100 per cent natural vegetable and fruit blends have become quite popular with a growing health-conscious local market.
“Juicing has a variety of benefits, including greater concentration of nutrients per ounce, increased consumption of fruits and vegetables, and enhanced absorption of nutrients,” Wallace started during a WhatsApp exchange with the Express on Thursday.
The 30-year-old San Fernando-based juice entrepreneur said juicing can also help those who have trouble eating or digesting vegetables to meet their daily quotas.
In addition to its fruit juices, smoothies and punches, Dr Juice has created health-boosting drinks it calls “Immunity Wellness Shots”, with ingredient lists that include turmeric, ginger, garlic, lemon, lime, aloes, spinach and kale in different combinations.
“Juicing can reduce your risk of cancer, boost your immune system, remove toxins from your body, aid digestion and help you lose weight. It may also help people who have difficulty eating their vegetables to stomach the taste, Wallace continued.
Squeezed out of necessity
Wallace started Dr Juice three years ago out of her own need to find a juice bar in her hometown of Harris Village in South Oropouche. Hard-pressed to find a supplier of the health-conscious juices and fruit her diet required, she decided to make it herself and eventually share with others in her community.
“I started my business because there weren’t a lot of healthy juice shops around my area. I started off selling fruit bowls at first, and a fruit stall, then I said to myself let me buy a juicer machine, and that’s when the juices came in to play,” she recalled.
While the ongoing pandemic and its resulting restrictions on movement and business operations have slowed sales in many retail businesses, Wallace says it has piqued interest in her products by a more health-conscious consumer.
“The pandemic has helped my business actually because now a lot of people are getting health-conscious. My shop has really made a difference in people’s lives—they changed their diet and are becoming healthier,” she beamed.
Changing lives for the better goes hand in hand with her life vision, Wallace said. It has now become her mission to consistently supply a high-quality, healthier product to her growing customer base, she said.
“My vision is enriching people’s lives through healthy, balanced choices. My mission is to supply the best-quality juices and beverages that our customers desire and our staff are proud to produce,” she said.
Thinking of following in her footsteps? Wallace openly welcomes more entrepreneurs to join the juicing business and set up more healthy alternatives for customers in their communities. Your longevity in the juice bar game however would require a solid business plan and market research to see the customer requirements in your chosen location, she warned
“My advice for anyone who is starting is to make a plan first. You’ll have to determine the kind of juice products to sell. Also, choose your equipment carefully. Wish I knew that in the beginning,” she concluded with a knowing chuckle.
Check out Dr Juice on Instagram for more information.
Dr Juice Kidney Detox Recipe
INGREDIENTS
1 cup watermelon chunks
one 1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled
4 carrots
DIRECTIONS
1. Before turning the juicer on, wash, dry and chop all the produce, so it fits through the feeding chute.
2. After switching on the juicer, run the softest produce through the machine first, working your way up to the hardest.
3. Start by juicing the watermelon, then turn up the speed (if the machine has this function) and work your way through to the ginger and carrots.