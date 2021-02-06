‘Good Vibez’ to share

Love and unity, that’s the powerful message Raymond Ramnarine and Nehilet Blackman hope to spread far and wide with their 2021 single “Good Vibez”.
Blackman, daughter of soca inventor Ras Shorty I (Garfield Blackman), says it’s a concept at the very core of the genre her father created. Shorty blended Indian and African rhythms to create the iconic sound of these islands.
“The message is really to share love. To appreciate and love each other and know that this is who we are. Soca is a mixture of the two races and cultures coming together and the good vibes is really to spread that love,” Blackman explained.
Ramnarine, lead singer of family band Dil-e-Nadan says it’s a sentiment he is doubly eager to echo given the Blackmans and Ramnarines shared familial musical history. Shorty famously worked with the first generation of Dil-e-Nadan on his 1973 hit “Indrani”.
“We’ve successfully bridged the generation again. In the 60s my uncle played mandolin for the late Ras Shorty on ‘Indrani’. Now we’re seeing the Ramnarines and Blackmans coming together again to bring the ‘Good Vibez’,” Ramnarine said.
He described the recording process as easy, saying both Nehilet and her brother singer/songwriter Isaac Blackman were “super cool”.
“Good Vibez” was written by Isaac and produced by Richard Ramnarine and Akshay Bisson at both Dil-e-Nadan’s Bakyard Studios and the Blackman’s Jamoo Studios. The music video for the project was done by Yan D Man.
“Our advantage is having our studio at our home. Having a dedicated team who pushes you each day to be better. To be creative. It’s our passion to represent the red, white and black,” Raymond said.
All one family
Blackman, meanwhile, seconded Ramnarine’s perception adding: “It was natural. Given the history of our families, his uncle and my dad working together in the past when we were just a thought, us now this second generation now actually coming to do this collaboration together it felt very organic and natural.”
The “One Family” singer credited Isaac’s vision for bringing the project and their father’s vision full circle to encourage a unification of the two main ethnic groups in T&T.
“Isaac was supposed to do part of the beat but when he went to studio and heard the beat it literally hit his chest and he just wrote the song. Raymond added a few words into it, but Isaac really captured that true friendship, being Trinidadian, our culture diversity.
“That’s why we say our friendship is soca, because it is a history and a legacy. They are very humble and genuine guys, Richard and Raymond, so it felt like family, it was easy, it wasn’t a fight, it flowed really nice,” she said.
Blackman said the two families are already working on more material. The new direction away from her gospel and jamoo roots is all part of her musical evolution, she said.
“I think for me I really tried to look ahead in terms of what I want to do as an artiste and pretty much re-branding myself. When I connected with the Ramnarines I think that’s exactly where I am at, just becoming an artiste and not just a gospel artiste. During this time I really figured out that, because of the legacy I came from I have a lot more to offer than just one particular message, my message is love.
“I am more an artiste versus just a minister as a gospel artiste. I’m really excited about just showing, and of course I’m a Christian and that has not changed, but that was my creative management thought process. I’m definitely now a Trinidadian artiste that wants to spread her message of love throughout the world,” she concluded.