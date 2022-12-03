Gospel artiste, Royanne Mitchell, sings for Peace in the World

“Let there be Peace on Earth”: That is the title of the song, hereto attached, which Royanne Mitchell, highly acclaimed T&T-born US-based gospel singer, has adopted to spread her Christmas message to the world: the message of “Peace on Earth, Goodwill to Men”.
Inspiration to do so was drawn from Mitchell’s deep and abiding spiritual underpinning which has heightened the concern which she shares with the world at large for the never-ending pain and suffering arising out of the exponentially increasing levels of crime, violence and lawlessness defying understanding and resolution not only in her own native land, Trinidad and Tobago, but equally so in the Caribbean, the US, where she resides, and worldwide.
Of particular concern to Royanne is the impact of hostilities affecting several regions of the world: destroying innocent lives, dismembering limbs, devastating homes, hospitals, schools and villages, dismantling communities, separating families, creating food shortages, limited medical supplies and generating want and poverty of unimaginable proportions.
Royanne is of the conviction that, like the song underscores, the Peace which the world seeks truly begins within the hearts and minds of each and every individual: “Let it begin with me”, that inner peace which we must all diligently seek to dwell within our souls: mindsets of peace that need to be cultivated and spread far and wide.
In addition to her daily prayers for peace, Royanne says that she has been driven to spread the message in the manner she knows best, having been exceptionally graced, specially gifted and abundantly blessed: making her feelings and those of billions of others known to the world through her gospel singing ministry.
The song, composed by Sy Miller and Jill Jackson, has been released under Copyright © 1955, Renewed 1983, by Jan-Lee Music (ASCAP). All Rights Reserved. Used by permission. International copyright secured.
The song follows in the wake of Royanne’s recently released book, Breaking Through, which was published in an effort to assist individuals who are experiencing abnormal levels of fear and/or anxiety to overcome their condition. Breaking Through is available for sale at Amazons.
Royanne’s gospel singing world
Royanne Mitchell is a highly accomplished gospel singer and a gifted songwriter.
Her unique interpretation of the well-known oldie, “How Great Thou Art” has been hailed by musical experts and gospel radio hosts as the most outstanding rendition of the world-famous gospel song ever performed or recorded worldwide.
A major highlight of her Gospel Singing Ministry was her having placed among the top four gospel singing finalists out of over 2,000 contestants who participated in the US Nationwide Exalting Him Talent Search competition held in Nashville Tennessee in 2004 and hosted by the internationally renowned US Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) in collaboration with Daywind Records Inc, USA.
She has been waving the Trinidad and Tobago flag in the US for over 20 years, having ministered her gospel singing independently and shared the same stage with well-known international gospel artists including CeCe Winans, Shirley Murddock, Babbie Mason, Helen Baylor, Beau Williams, Marvin Sapp, Shirley Caesar, William Murphy, Don Moen, Ron Kenoly, Tye Tribbett, Joann Rosario, Sister Cantaloupe and Timothy Wright and has ministered in song before leading world figures including the South African Nobel Prize recipient, the late Rev Desmond Tutu.
Royanne is an active member of the Fountain of Life Faith Centre in Pembroke Pines, Florida where she is the chief executive administrator, one of the Praise and Worship leaders as well as the Arts Department director.
Royanne also holds the distinction of being the youngest singer ever to have won the Trinidad and Tobago National Song Festival. She did so in 1992 at the age of 13 from among an array of well-known and accomplished adult competitors. She sang the Roger Boothman composition “Every Way”.
Among her other significant achievements was having copped first place in the 1996 Youth Talent Competition held by the Boys and Girls Club of the State of Florida, USA.
She has received distinctions from the Royal Board School of Music of the UK and is the recipient of numerous awards, including from her native land, Trinidad and Tobago, in recognition of her multiple achievements over the years.
Mitchell holds an MBA from Devry University, a Bachelor of Arts degree in Dance with emphasis on Dance Education from Florida International University and an Associates degree in Biblical Studies from Friends International Christian University, Merced, California, USA.
Royanne is an administrator, business entrepreneur and a South Florida realtor.