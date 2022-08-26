Grab these wedding trends

There was a time when couples eloped in order to go against the wishes or their family or in a spontaneous and giddy response to deep love.
Now, elopments are rising in popularity among couples who just want to focus on what they value most - a wedding that feels more like themselves with a guest list of their favourite people.
What else is trending in nuptials? We found these ideas at elopementlasvegas.com
‘BRIDGERTON’-INSPIRED
WEDDINGS
We have the hit TV show to thank for this fresh wave of literary-inspired and cottage aesthetic details. In line with this style, you’ll find pops of blue pastels, empire waistlines, puff sleeves and vintage tablescapes with unique china. After all, who doesn’t want to feel like royalty on their wedding day?
REGISTERING FOR
EXPERIENCES, NOT GIFTS
Couples are moving away from registering for more household items and starting to select experiences instead. This coming year, it’s time to normalise the cash fund options as newly-weds are placing a higher priority on their honeymoons and time together, rather than a new set of towels for their home.
NATURE-INSPIRED PALETTES
Soft colours dominate colour palettes at weddings while incorporating earthy elements throughout the event. Couples are utilising different textures, branches, leaves and more to bring outside elements inside their venues. Pastels and neutrals will serve as the primary colours in palettes allowing any accents to shine.
BOLD POPS OF COLOUR
Neutral weddings are extremely popular, but more couples are playing up pops of colours or going bold with florals and decor. Bright table arrangements, coloured stemware and statement escort card displays are some of the top placements for these brighter colours.
TWO-PIECE WEDDING DRESSES
Brides are ditching the long gowns and opting for functional designs that they can wear for different events. Bridal pant suits, two-piece dresses and transitional skirts will be the outfits of choice for both ceremonies and receptions.
AERIAL PHOTOGRAPHY
AND VIDEO
It’s all about capturing the surroundings and special moments. As couples venture off to magical destinations for their weddings and elopements, they want to make sure that it’s documented appropriately. Drones and aerial photos will be a must-have for their photo galleries and wedding videos.
UNIQUE CAKE FLAVOURS
Step aside chocolate, vanilla and marble – couples are getting wild with their dessert flavours! From cookies and cream to pink champagne, they’re using the cake and sweet treats to really express their style. We love that couples are being playful with their wedding cakes! What once was a rather basic tradition is being totally revamped.
PETITE WEDDING CAKES
As they’re selecting different flavours, they’re also opting for smaller sizes! Let’s be honest, most guests are too busy on the dance floor to even eat the wedding cake that’s set out. Couples have caught on to that fact and instead of lavish 5-tier cakes are choosing smaller designs or incorporating other treat options like doughnuts, fruit tarts, chocolate covered strawberries and more.
BACKYARD
CELEBRATIONS
Micro weddings and elopements aren’t just happening at venues and travel hotspots, couples are having them at home! Not only are they saving on venue and permit costs, but it allows them to focus on all of the other elements on their wedding day that take priority. We’ve seen some incredible backyard transformations with floral installations, tents, seating rentals and more!
MULTI-DAY EXPERIENCES
Who says the wedding celebration should only be one day? Let’s turn it into a long weekend vacation! For our couples choosing destination elopements, it’s a perfect opportunity to kickstart the honeymoon or invite guests early to enjoy a few days together taking advantage of everything the location has to offer.